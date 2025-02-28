Delapna: We Project in Zuni Reaches More Than 650 People with "Rabbit Praying for Snow"

Details By Zuni Youth Enrichment Project February 28, 2025

ZUNI, NM — The Zuni Youth Enrichment Project announced today that the 7th annual Delapna:we Project reached more than 650 people through two live performances and their YouTube livestreams. Performers shared the story “Rabbit Praying for Snow” at the Zuni Educational and Cultural Resources Center on Feb. 14 and 16.

The Delapna:we Project is a collaboration between ZYEP, A:shiwi A:wan Museum and Heritage Center, Edaakie Arts, ShiwiSun Productions and other Zuni community members; collectively, they are known as Ho’n A:wan Productions.

Many other tribal programs support the project, including the library and radio station. The library assists with preparing the space and stage for the live performances, while KSHI airs Delapna:we Project recordings. This year, the library also provided popcorn, water and special “pinions” (chocolate-covered almonds) that were part of the play’s storyline.

“It was a pleasure attending the production on Sunday, February 16,” said Zuni Pueblo Councilwoman Virginia Chavez. “I commend Ho’n A:wan Productions for making this production possible for our community. Each member of the cast did an excellent job, and I am truly proud of each and every one of them.

“It is great to have these cultural productions and presentations in our community,” she continued. “Not only are they educational, they are awesome entertainment! Keep up the great work, and I look forward to future live productions where we showcase the awesome talent of our Zuni people. Elahkwa to everyone who makes these productions possible. We applaud you!”

This year’s project leaders were Keith Edaakie, director and script writer; Leanne Lee, stage props lead; Coleen Vicenti, Norene Lonasee and Diana Kostelecky, story leads; Curtis Quam and Ryann Cornelius, cultural educators; and Carle Eustace, photography/videography. Twenty-two participants ages 7-56 brought this year’s story to life; 18 of them were returning performers from previous seasons.

“Within the seven years (of this project), we have seen a lot of growth from participants who have been part of previous seasons,” said Curtis Quam, who also is the curator of the A:shiwi A:wan Museum and Heritage Center. “They’re reading and speaking the Zuni language really well.”

“A lot of these teachings don’t happen in our households anymore,” Keith Edaakie added. “If the kids are able to see that in the plays, it plants a seed.”

When audiences arrived for the two live performances, they also had an opportunity to view an exhibit showcasing Zuni storytellers, the historical context of Delapna:we, the timeline of events for the Delapna:we Project, the creation of Ho’n A:wan Productions and the highlights of previous seasons. Quam and his museum interns put the exhibit together, and he shared additional insights regarding the 1960s audio recordings that provided the foundation and vision for the project.

“He shared with the audience that the recordings of our elders led to 440 hours of Delapna:we audio,” said Kiara “Kiki” Zunie, ZYEP’s youth development coordinator. “Here’s a fun fact: If you listened to the audio in its entirety, you would go for 17 days straight without sleep!”

These stories are priceless treasures for the Zuni people. After being shared and passed down for generations, they were in danger of being lost forever by the mid-20th century. Fortunately, the Doris Duke Foundation in New York provided necessary funding in the 1960s so the Zuni community could record 19 elders sharing more than 800 stories.

Afterward, the recordings were housed at the Library of Congress. With support from Washington, D.C., Zuni leaders brought them back to Zuni Pueblo, where they were housed in the Zuni Archives, and Quam digitized them.

Quam also discussed the state of the endangered Zuni language and the importance of using the Zuni names for local places, landscapes, animals and plants throughout the play. He emphasized the need for Zuni people to help one another with language preservation.

“He shared that grounding ourselves in our language and culture is amazing,” Zunie said. “He also gave huge props to the up-and-coming actors and actresses, who brought these characters to life.”

Edaakie spoke with the audiences as well, remembering the first Delapna:we Project meeting at Chuchu’s in 2017 — and how the gathered group wondered what they could do with so many hours of audio recordings. He reminisced about the days at Dowa Yalanne Elementary School, when students produced little skits based on Delapna:we.

“He emphasized the need to incorporate more traditional storytelling in the schools so students could express themselves creatively,” Zunie said. “And, he acknowledged the storytellers we have within the community. Many of our relatives are gifted at telling stories.”

Initially, the Delapna:we Project’s scripts adhered to the audio recordings. Over time, however, they were modified to incorporate contemporary themes, such as conflicts and changes in weather, and the lessons learned along the way. These themes and lessons then were connected to traditional Zuni values, teachings and the original story.

In the 1960s audio recordings, “Rabbit Praying for Snow” was shared by the late storyteller Acque. Cast members took on the roles of human and rabbit family members.

“Minion rabbits” provided entertainment during scene changes and intermission. According to leader Ryann Cornelius, these roles were designed for the youngest participants.

“Keith Edaakie and Leanne Lee (stage props lead) created something for the younger ones so they can learn and grow with us,” she explained. “I hope the little ones see that there is space for them to grow here.”

“It was a really good idea for the younger kids to be our entertainers and comedians,” Lee said. “Giving them that role to make people smile and laugh was a good feeling.”

Community members of all ages shared that good feeling. Willard Sanchez, who played the role of Nana (grandfather), said he thought this was the funniest show to date. His daughters Deanna and Mariah Sanchez both had rabbit roles in the production.

Darla Leekity-Quam played the role of Ts’itda (mother) in the human family, and her sons Nathan Quam and Aiden Quam played the youngest jackrabbit and one of the minion rabbits, respectively. She said she was grateful to have the opportunity to experience what Delapna:we was all about.

“I enjoyed the rehearsals, being around new people and being there as a family,” she said. “I am most proud of fulfilling my part and doing this for our community. Seeing our community members enjoying the play and laughing, and hearing their comments, was so touching.”

Mother-daughter duo Tina Bowannie and Sewa Laate played Hotda (grandmother) and E:ts’ana (young girl; also a term of endearment for a daughter) in the human family. Bowannie reflected on the timing of Delapna:we, which takes place during the traditional Zuni storytelling season.

“For me, it was rejuvenating,” she said. “Almost like coming out of hibernation.”

The ZYEP Art Department was responsible for the performers’ rabbit costumes. Zunie said these costumes were a crucial part of the production, and it was endearing to see the participants get excited as they put on their bunny ears.

Arts Coordinator Elroy Natachu Jr., Arts Assistant Coordinator Kandis Quam and Arts Leader Liam Simplicio agreed that it was a rewarding experience.

“It was fun to see the kids light up in their costumes,” Kandis Quam said. “The costumes captured their youthful energy, and it was great to see them have fun with their characters.”

According to Tara Wolfe, ZYEP’s program manager, seeing these young people bringing their characters to life and creating lasting bonds behind the scenes had a powerful impact.

“From the imagination to the fruition of the program, it was a beautiful process,” she said. “I always tell the children, no matter where they go in life, they always will come back to this community. Learn as much as you can, teach and take in all you can, and someday you will be leading this production. We are building the next generation of leaders.”

Made possible with support from the U.S. Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), New Mexico Behavioral Health Services Division, New Mexico Humanities Council and First Nations Development Institute, the Delapna:we Project is designed to bring the Zuni people’s traditional oral stories to life through the performing arts.