CIRCLES Music Festival Returns to Vancouver

Details By Native News Online Staff August 18, 2023

The highly anticipated CIRCLES music festival is returning to Vancouver once again on August 26. The festival will showcase the richness of Indigenous culture and art at Sunset Beach Park.

Presented by Decolonial Clothing and ALIVE society, the ground breaking event made history with 4,000 attendees in its first year, and Circles festival is now the largest Indigenous music and arts festival in North America.

“CIRCLES festival moves beyond music, we foster healing through celebration by providing a safe and welcoming space to gather. Rooted in our cultural values of reciprocation, CIRCLES festival seeks to impact and uplift urban Indigenous communities and center the voices of Indigenous people,” Casey Desjarais, co-founder of host Decolonial Clothing, told Native News Online.

Desjarlias along with Dakota Bear co-founded Decolonial Clothing, which works to increase the visibility of Indigenous people and encourages decolonization through clothing.

“We’ve mentored over 100 plus Indigenous youth into business, and have been supporting our community in various ways to help bring positive change through our business,” Bear told Native News Online.

CIRCLES celebrates the Indigenous community’s creativity and amplifies the voices of Indigenous youth. This year’s festival includes hip-hop musicians, dancers, speakers, and visual artists taking the stage.

The festival’s headliners feature the MTV Video Music Award-winning hip-hop artist Drezus, Juno Award winner Fawn Wood, Afro-Indigenous hip-hop Juno nominated icon Boslen and Social Media influencer and traditional hoop dancer Notorious Cree.

A Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and Girls (MMIWG+) fashion show tribute by Decolonial Clothing and Native by Nature will be showcased. The fashion show will be showcasing pieces the brands have created together to raise awareness on #searchthelandfill movement.

“It is important that we create opportunities for the community to connect to culture and creativity and to inspire the youth to participate in building healthy spaces for gatherings,” said Desjarais.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter