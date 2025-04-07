Choctaw Women highlighted at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's Art Gallery

The art gallery inside the Sky Tower at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant has unveiled a refreshed exhibit just in time for Choctaw Women’s Month. The new installation, titled Pakanli – To Bloom, honors the deep connection between Choctaw women and nature.

Rooted in tradition, the exhibit highlights the vital roles Choctaw women have played throughout history — from nurturing crops to crafting baskets and pottery from natural materials. It draws inspiration from the traditional Choctaw story Ohoyo osh Chishba, in which a woman gifts corn to the Choctaw people for the first time.

Pakanli – To Bloom showcases the work of four talented Choctaw artists: Kristin Gentry, Lauretta Newby Coker, Norma Howard, and Jane Semple Umsted. Each artist brings a unique voice and vision to the exhibit.

Kristin Gentry has been a professional artist since 2005. Her work incorporates patterns and designs inspired by traditional Choctaw clothing, and she also expresses her creativity through writing, photography, and curation.

Lauretta Newby Coker , an art educator, specializes in stained glass mosaics and paintings. Her mixed media creations—crafted with ink, coffee, and acrylic—have been featured at the Oklahoma State Capitol, the Cowboy Hall of Fame, and the White House.

Norma Howard , who passed in 2024, was a celebrated watercolor artist from Stigler. Known for her detailed and emotionally resonant works, Howard's art has been widely exhibited in galleries and museums across the country.

Jane Semple Umsted, a Durant native and descendant of Choctaw chiefs Peter Pitchlynn and William F. Semple, works in oils, acrylics, and sculpture. Her bold use of color and dynamic designs define her artistic style.

Visitors can view Pakanli – To Bloom free of charge through the end of August. In addition to the gallery, guests are invited to explore the recently expanded interactive art walk, now featuring 19 new pieces. Each artwork is accompanied by a QR code that offers deeper insight into the artist and the story behind the piece.

