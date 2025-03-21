Chickasaw Nation to Host 2025 Tobachi High School Art Competition

Details By Native News Online Staff March 21, 2025

The Chickasaw Nation Tobachi (to create) High School Art Competition will begin accepting submissions March 21. All art students living within Chickasaw Nation jurisdictional boundaries are eligible to submit artwork in categories that include drawing, painting, graphic arts/photo, ceramics and diverse.

The art competition will feature awards and cash prizes in six categories. Awards for each category will include $150 for first-place winners, $100 for second place and $75 for third-place winners, as well as $300 for “Best of Show.”

Artwork must be submitted Friday, March 21, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, March 22, 10 a.m.-noon at the Chickasaw Nation Arts and Humanities Division at 201 N. Broadway, Ada, Oklahoma.

The exhibit will take place March 28-April 25 at the Chokma'si Gallery and be open for viewing 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with an award reception April 25 at 5:30 p.m.

