Chickasaw Holiday Art Market Returns to Sulphur on Dec. 6

Details By Native News Online Staff December 05, 2025

The Chickasaw Holiday Art Market, showcasing work by Chickasaw artists, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, in the Artesian Hotel Ballroom at 1001 W. First Street, Sulphur, Okla.

Organizers say visitors will find a range of artwork suitable for holiday gifts, including original paintings, handwoven items, pottery, ceramics, beadwork, jewelry and one-of-a-kind knives. All pieces are created exclusively by Chickasaw artists.

Featured artists include Margaret Wheeler, Brent Greenwood, Dan Worcester, Joanna Underwood Blackburn, Mary Wilds, Beverly Callahan, Dustin Mater, Pat Cox, Wayne Walker, Kristen Walker-Martinez, Amy Gantt, Lisa Hudson, Tyson Hudson, Courtney Smith, Don Grace, Ashley Wallace, Lorie Carmichael, Vicki Penner, Wayne Edgar, Susie Edgar, Franchina McFerran, Laura Wilmoth, Billy Hensley, Micah Hart, Tony Snow, Jeni Presley, Abby Gaines, Mahota Textiles and Michael Cornelius.

The event is hosted by the Chickasaw Artist Board.

