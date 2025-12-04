Center for Native Futures Hosts Third Mound Summit on Contemporary Native Arts

Details By Levi Rickert December 04, 2025

CHICAGO — This weekend, the Center for Native Futures will host its third Mound Summit, a scholarly symposium that brings together community members, Native creatives and organizations to explore contemporary Native arts. From what it calls the vantage point of a “metaphorical effigy mound,” the organization aims to create a platform and networking space to imagine creative futures while upholding Native values.

This year’s Mound Summit, which has expanded into a three-day event from Dec. 5–7, will highlight five Native-led art spaces across the country. The summit will be held at the Kimpton Gray Hotel, located at 122 W Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60603.

Presenters include comedian and performer Jana Schmieding (Lakota) and Emma Robbins (Diné) of LA Chapter House in Los Angeles; siblings Clementine Bordeaux and Mary V. Bordeaux (Sicangu Oglala Lakota) of Racing Magpie in Rapid City, South Dakota; Angela Two Stars (Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, Dakota) of All My Relations Arts in Minneapolis; Candice Hopkins, a citizen of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, of Forge Project in Taghkanic, New York; and Hannah Claus (Kenhtè:ke Kanyenkehá:ka) of daphne in Quebec.

Special guests include UCLA professor Nancy Marie Mithlo (Apache), artist Haley Greenfeather English (Ojibwe) and artist and curator Kalyn Fay Barnoski (Cherokee, Mvskoke descent).

“We're in an exciting moment where there are more and more Native-led art spaces popping up around the country, as well as the ones that paved the way, like All My Relations,” Debra Yepa-Pappan, co-founder and director of exhibitions and programs, said. “With the support of our funders, we’re able to share the work they do and further bring together Native communities outside of Chicago to the city.”

The summit is supported by the Terra Foundation for American Art, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the Joyce Foundation and the Kimpton Gray Hotel.

The Center for Native Futures is a nonprofit, all-Native artist-operated gallery and makerspace that is free and open to the public. Its current exhibition, “Sight of Resistance,” runs through Jan. 10, 2026. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

