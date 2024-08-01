Ashley Callingbull First Indigenous Woman Crowned Miss Canada Universe

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg August 01, 2024

Ashley Callingbull, an accomplished model, actress, and television host from the Enoch Cree Nation, has made history by becoming the first Indigenous woman to win the title of Miss Universe Canada.

Callingbull was crowned on July 27, 2024, in Windsor, Ontario.

“This is the most surreal feeling. I’ve been chasing this dream for years and I’m still in awe that it really came true.” Callingbull wrote on Instagram. “Representation truly matters because when one of us wins, we all win. Rez kids really can do anything! This win is for all the dreamers out there.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Callingbull, who is also an in-game host for the NHL, CFL, and NLL, has a long history of breaking barriers and advocating for Indigneous rights. She became the first Canadian and Indigenous person to win Mrs. Universe in 2015 and was the first Indigenous woman to model for Sports Illustrated in 2022.

Her acting credits include roles in the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network series Blackstone and Tribal, where she has portrayed strong and complex Indigenous characters.

Beyond her achievements in modeling and acting, Callingbull is widely recognized for her activism, particularly her efforts to raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

According to a report by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Indigenous women are 12 times more likely to be murdered or go missing than any other demographic group in Canada.

Callingbull has participated in the “Red Dress Campaign,” which raises awareness of MMIP through art installations and community events. She has also been involved in policy discussions with government officials, advocating for the implementation of the National Action Plan on MMIP.

In addition to her work on MMIP, Callingbull is passionate about empowering Indigenous youth and fostering pride in Indigenous culture and heritage. She frequently engages with communities and schools to inspire young people to pursue their dreams and embrace their identities.

As she prepares to compete for the Miss Universe title in Mexico this November, Callingbull plans to continue her advocacy work. She aims to launch a charitable foundation that will create more opportunities for at-risk youth, an area she feels are critical for the future of Indigneous communities.

Callingbull’s reign as Miss Universe Canada promises to be a platform for positive change, bringing attention to critical issues and celebrating Indigenous cultures. Her success is expected to inspire change in the media and fashion industries, promoting greater inclusion and diversity.

Here is what Indian Country is saying on social media about Callingbull becoming the first Indigenous woman to win the title of Miss Universe Canada.

Editors’ Note: Social media posts have been published as written.

History Made!

Huge congratulations to Ashley Callingbull (Enoch Cree Nation) for being crowned Miss Universe Canada 2024 and making history as the first Indigenous woman to win the title! Her victory not only highlights her incredible talent and grace but also celebrates the rich heritage and strength of Indigenous communities."Representation truly matters because when one of us wins, we all win." - Ashley Callingbull — United American Indian Involvement, Inc.

Congratulations! Yes you are an inspiration, a beautiful role model and so Amazing!! Continue to use your Voice to help our Indigenous People when you can!! — Sharon Tailfeathers

Lulululu!!! You are an inspiration for Native women. I’m so happy for you — Avis Ballard

Stephen Bower

Followed you a while, you just acknowledged for the true beauty that you are, totally sincere,a role model for many indigenous girls who look up to someone like you,a beautiful package of heart, soul, resilience, and an unselfish heart all wrapped up in a beautiful package, congratulations.

This is the best thing I have seen in a long time! Beautiful, Indigenous and represents Canada in the best way! — Nessa Renee

I'm glad Ashley represents Canada. She's as clever as she is beautiful. I'm glad that indigenous people finally get their birth right of representing the country in which they live. She worked so hard for this. Congrats. — Mélissa Langlois

Indigenous and beauty yess will cheer you on in the Miss universe pageant and congrats queen — Robert Clah

Huge congratulations to Ashley Callingbull for being crowned Miss Universe Canada 2024 and making history as the first Indigenous woman to win the title! — Anushka Patel

Congratulations Ashley Callingbull on becoming the first Indigenous person crowned Miss Canada Universe. — Red Nation Celebration Institute

More Stories Like This

Join us in observing 100 years of Native American citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," observing their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter