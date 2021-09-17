Anishinaabe Sculptor Jason Quigno Represents Contemporary American Indian Culture at ArtPrize

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert September 17, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anishinaabe artist Jason Quigno installed his 7,000-pound sculpture on Thursday outside Grand Valley State University’s L.V. Eberhard Center as an entry in the bi-annual Artprize competition in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich.

ArtPrize is an open, independently organized international art competition that takes place for 18 days in Grand Rapids. ArtPrize is a bi-annual event that began in 2009 and attracts artists from around the world. ArtPrize organizers say this year there is artwork from more than 800 artists from 30 countries on display in 150 venues.

Quigno, an accomplished sculptor who has won awards for his work at the Santa Fe Indian Art Market, has an art studio in Grand Rapids.

“I had entries each of the first couple of years of ArtPrize and then I was too busy to enter a piece a couple of years,” Quigno said to Native News Online.

This year, Quigno entered “Infinity Cube” into the competition. The granite sculpture’s dimensions are 88”x78”x78” and rest atop a temporary base Quigno built for ArtPrize. It will eventually be placed on a pyramid base to complement the slope of the cube.

“I started this sculpture years ago with a 10,000-pound block of granite I purchased from a dealer in Canada and I began carving,” Quigno said. “I began cutting spiral circles and kept going.”

Qiugno’s sculpture is a contemporary representation of American Indian artistry. He says the piece represents how we are all connected—within and without.

As a sculptor, Quigno works with different stones — granite, basalt, marble, limestone and alabaster.

Quigno, a tribal citizen of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, who has been carving stone since he was 14, is a life-long resident of Michigan and is a direct descendant of Chief Cobmoosa, also known as the Great Walker, one of the most recognized nineteenth-century Grand River Ottawa leaders.

The sculpture will be on display until Oct. 4, 2021 in downtown Grand Rapids.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter