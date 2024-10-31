Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum Unveils Seminole Patchwork Exhibit

Details By Kaili Berg October 31, 2024

The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum has opened its latest exhibit, “ Taweekaache: Seminole Patchwork ,” a vivid showcase dedicated to the Seminole Tribe’s renowned patchwork tradition.

Running through June 2025 in the East Gallery, the exhibit features the work of over 20 Seminole sewing artists from multiple Seminole reservations, including Trail and Big Cypress, creating a vibrant homage to a heritage craft central to Seminole culture.

Taweekaache, which translates to “stitching” in Mikasuki, highlights the deep cultural roots and evolution of Seminole patchwork garments. Known for their bold patterns and meticulous craftsmanship, these garments carry both artistic and historical significance, as each stitch reflects the ongoing legacy of Seminole identity and resilience.

The exhibit guides visitors through the origins and evolution of this tradition, showcasing the way it has been adapted and preserved by each generation.

The exhibit includes exclusive video interviews with renowned Seminole artists Lenora Roberts and Melissa Osceola DeMayo. Through these segments, visitors can gain a glimpse into the dedication and skill required for the intricate designs, which often incorporate tiny, meticulously sewn pieces.

“Patchwork has grown and evolved over time, becoming more intricate and beautiful with each generation,” says DeMayo in the exhibit’s video segment. “This exhibit honors the past while showcasing how the tradition continues to thrive today.”

