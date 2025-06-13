Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians to Open New Exhibition: Section 14 – The Untold Story

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 13, 2025

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is proud to announce the opening of a powerful new exhibition, Section 14 – The Untold Story, on June 14, 2025, in the Changing Gallery at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, located within the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza.

This exhibition tells the story of Section 14—one square mile of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation in the heart of present-day Palm Springs, home to the Tribe since time immemorial and site of the sacred hot mineral spring. Long a topic of debate and controversy, Section 14’s history is now told from the perspective of the Agua Caliente people themselves.

At the center of the exhibition is a newly released 16-minute film, in which Tribal Elders share memories of life on Section 14 and the hardships their families faced. Surrounding the film, visitors will find historical documents and archival evidence from local, state, and national sources that shed light on efforts by private and public interests to seize tribal land and deny tribal rights—and on the Tribe’s fight to reclaim and protect both.

“This is our home, and it has been since time immemorial. We have had to fight to protect our land, our culture, and our rights. We will always continue to do so,” said Tribal Chairman Reid D. Milanovich. “We invite you to hear our perspectives and learn about our ongoing efforts to assert rightful sovereignty over our land.”

Visitor Information:

Agua Caliente Cultural Museum

140 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA

Open Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Closed Mondays)

Exhibition included with general Museum admission

More info and tickets: accmuseum.org/tickets

