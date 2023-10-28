A "Reservation Dogs" Feature Film in the Future?

Details By Native News Online Staff October 28, 2023

Now that the FX groundbreaking Reservation Dogs series has come to an end after three seasons, speculation is increasing about a Reservation Dogs a full-length feature film.

The speculation began late last month when Reservation Dogs co-creator Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee) told Variety that he is open to spin-offs of the show and dropped a huge hint that a feature film about the show could be in the future.

“I do want to do spin offs,” he said. “I’m already trying. As soon as we announced the ending, I was like, ‘I think I know of a great feature film that I could do, a Rez Dogs return.’ So, I’m already plotting. It’s just that this story needed to end. This story was about loss and grief and coming of age. And this was the arc that we wanted to tell. It doesn’t mean we can’t pick it back up. But there is not a continuation right now. It could easily come back, but it’ll be something else. And it will be later.”

The Reservation Dogs series was co-created by Harjo and Taika (Māori) and featuring an entirely Native cast and crew, the show has been hailed for breaking reductive stereotypes about modern Indigenous life. The New York Times called the series a “coming-of-all-ages masterpiece.”

The cast, featuring Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, and Paulina Alexis, became an instantaneous hit among Native Americans who saw life as they know it as Indigenous living in modern society come to live on television.

It is way too early to speculate if these four would be part of an eventual film.

The speculation of a possible Reservation Dogs film grew after ScreenRant ran an article entitled, “The Reservation Dogs Movie: Release Date Prediction, Confirmation Chances & Everything We Know.”

The ScreenRant article makes these observations:

While the movie hasn't been officially confirmed yet and there's no set release date, Harjo is already plotting and is open to continuing the story in a different way.

The movie's plot is unknown, but it is expected to be a new story that moves beyond the themes of grief and coming of age explored in the series. The cast for the movie is also unconfirmed but may include the original core cast and potentially high-profile names.

Is there a Reservation Dogs film coming? Stay tuned!

