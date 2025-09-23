20th Annual Southeastern Art Show and Market Begins Oct. 3 in Tishomingo, Oklahoma

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media September 23, 2025

The 20th annual Southeastern Art Show and Market (SEASAM) and SEASAM Youth kicks off Friday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the Chickasaw Nation Historic Capitol Building in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

A juried art show and market, SEASAM features an array of adult and youth artists from federally recognized Southeastern tribes. More than 100 artists are expected to participate, displaying jewelry, textiles, sculptures, paintings, photography and much more.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby’s vision of showcasing Southeastern Indian artists led to the establishment of SEASAM in 2005 during the Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival.

The art show and market has expanded many times in the past two decades. Artists display their work and meet with patrons, art enthusiasts, Chickasaw citizens and the public in a dedicated, covered space west of the Chickasaw Capitol Building.

Awards are presented for the best art at SEASAM in 22 different categories.

The 2025 Chickasaw Annual Meeting and Festival begins Friday, Sept. 26, with a social stickball game at 7 p.m. and stomp dance at 8 p.m. at Kullihoma, east of Ada, Oklahoma. A week of activities are planned, including the coronation of tribal princesses, a 5K and 1-mile fun run, archery, senior and junior Olympics, golf, horseshoes, pickleball and cornhole tournaments, and more.

Chickasaw Cultural Evening will take place Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur, Oklahoma, along with the Arts and Culture Awards, where Chickasaws are recognized for preserving Chickasaw culture and SEASAM top awards are presented.

This year marks the 65th Chickasaw Annual Meeting and 37th Chickasaw Festival.

Governor Anoatubby’s State of the Nation Address is set for 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Aiitafama' Ishto (large meeting place) on the grounds of the Capitol in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

A complete schedule of events and locations is available online at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net . The event schedule is subject to change.

For more information about SEASAM, visit SEASAM.net.

