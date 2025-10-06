20 Years in the Saddle: Morongo Rodeo Rides Forward

Details By Native News Online Staff October 06, 2025

Amateur and professional ropers and riders gathered to compete for cash prizes at the 20th Annual Morongo Indian Cowboy Ranch Rodeo, held Saturday, October 4, at the Morongo Indian Reservation. The event honors the tribe’s deep-rooted history in cattle ranching and has become a beloved tradition.

“The Morongo Indian Cowboy Ranch Rodeo is always such a special event,” said Aaron Tsinigine, 2015 PRCA Team Roping World Champion. “It’s more than great competition — it’s the energy, the fans, and the way the community comes together that makes it a highlight of my season.”

Now two decades strong, the free, family-friendly rodeo offered a full day of competition, featuring events such as open roping, team roping, Calcutta, ribbon roping, and team branding. Younger riders also had the chance to join the excitement with activities like mutton-busting and youth barrel racing.

Morongo Tribal Council Member Ryan Martin, who also serves as rodeo president, emphasized the cultural significance of the annual event, which pays tribute to a lifestyle that has been part of the Tribe for generations.

“The Morongo Indian Cowboy Ranch Rodeo embodies the spirit of Indian ranching that has been a part of our Tribal community for generations,” Martin said. “Our rodeo celebrates our deep connection to horses and riding, while simultaneously reflecting our values of perseverance and self-reliance in the face of obstacles.”

Since its inception 20 years ago, the Morongo rodeo has continued to grow, drawing Native and non-Native riders from across the country.

The event is hosted each year by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in partnership with the Morongo Cultural Heritage Department.

