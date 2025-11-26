11 Native Actors You Should Know

Details By Kaili Berg November 26, 2025

This Native American Heritage Month, Native News Online is celebrating by sharing our favorite Native American actors, movies, TV shows, books, chefs, musicians, artists, and fashion designers.

In Hollywood, Native actors are rewriting the narrative and proving that authentic representation matters.

From historic Oscar nominations to breakout TV roles, these eleven actors are leading the way.





Lily Gladstone (Blackfeet, Nez Perce)

The "Killers of the Flower Moon" star made history as the first Native woman to win a Golden Globe and be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

Zahn McClarnon (Lakota)

Best known for "Dark Winds" and "Reservation Dogs," McClarnon brings intelligence and intensity to every role. McClarnon's performances have made him one of television's most respected Native leads.

Mo Brings Plenty (Oglala Lakota)

Brings Plenty has most recently earned critical acclaim for his recurring role on Paramount's smash hit series "Yellowstone." He'll reprise the role in 2026's upcoming "Y: Marshalls."

Kiowa Gordon (Hualapai)

From The Twilight Saga to "Dark Winds," Gordon's range has grown from blockbuster roles to culturally rooted storytelling. Gordon continues to expand Native visibility in both mainstream and Indigenous-centered storytelling.

Jessica Matten (Métis, Cree)

Matten's roles in "Dark Winds" and Rez Ball spotlight strong, complex Native women. Off-screen, she advocates for Indigenous rights and greater opportunities for Native youth in entertainment.

Devery Jacobs (Mohawk, Kahnawà:ke)

A star and writer on "Reservation Dogs," Jacobs pushes for Indigenous stories told by Indigenous people.

Wes Studi (Cherokee Nation)

An Academy Honorary Award winner, Studi broke barriers in classics like The Last of the Mohicans and Dances with Wolves. His career continues to influence Native representation across Hollywood.

Tantoo Cardinal (Métis, Cree)

With more than 100 film and TV credits, Cardinal is a living legend. Her lifelong career represents strength, resilience, and commitment to accurate Indigenous storytelling, especially in Hollywood.

Michael Greyeyes (Plains Cree)

Greyeyes has earned critical acclaim for "Rutherford Falls," Crazy Horse, and Woman Walks Ahead, bringing layered portrayals of Native men to modern film and TV.

Kali Reis (Seaconke Wampanoag)

A professional boxer turned actress, Reis stars in "Catch the Fair One" and "True Detective," bringing power and authenticity to complex Native roles.

Forrest Goodluck (Diné, Mandan, Hidatsa, Tsimshian)

From "The Revenant" to" How to Blow Up a Pipeline", Goodluck is part of a new generation leading Indigenous cinema forward.

