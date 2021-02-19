Your Complete Guide and Tips to the Chipping Norton 2021

Details

The 2021 Chipping Norton Stakes is about to come up in a week. Don't miss out on the fun, and this time, the betting odds are higher. You got a chance to win or trade the racing slots this time on live markets. Stay in touch for Chipping Norton tips, betting odds, the horse profiles and the field details.

Race history

When it comes to the Randwick horse race, this is an event that should be on your radar. Chipping Norton stakes 2021 is one of the most-awaited and thrilling races and currently in Group one. Furthermore, it qualifies to be a lead –up race at the Doncaster Mile. It was first to run in 1925 by Wallace Mortlake.

Originally, it was a group 2 race between 1980 and 1985. Then changed to group 1 status in 1986. Hosted at Warwick Farm racecourse and occasionally run at Randwick. However, it got to its peak and got to be a Group 1 weight –for –age races run over 1600metres offering $600,000 in prize money. In 1980, the race organisers cut the distance from 2000m to 1600m.

Tie the Knot won the race four years consecutively from 1999-2002, which gives him a notable name among the greatest honour roll names. In the recent past, Winx is the name that sums up the last four stakes. This champion completed the traditional lead-up race Apollo-Chipping Norton races on her way to Doncaster and Queen Elizabeth turfs.

Chipping Norton Tip 2021

This group one race is among the first Sydney Autumn races carnival held early in the year. The race was won in 2020 by Te Akau Shark. Apollo stakes (1400m) is a Group 2 race that takes place two weeks earlier as a key lead-up to Chipping Norton stakes at Royal Randwick.

As a fan there are things to expect and this Australian turf race is something to look forward to. Here is how the race will be like:

Information on the Event

This Australian Turf race is open for horses 3years and older, WFA condition. This autumn turf race runs on February 27, the last Saturday of the month at Royal Randwick Racecourse. The Australian Turf Club, who are known to hold fully packed extravaganzas, are hosts. Although, there will be measures in place due to the ongoing pandemic .

The field features are to be released on a Wednesday, two days before the race goes down. The track direction is right-handed and the surface is turf. It is weight-for-age, in that weight applies to the age of the horse. Besides, the horses should be thoroughbred. The chipping Norton tips are not yet available as the horses are yet to be shortlisted.

If you are looking forward to placing a bet, pick on the horses that have been listed. You can check the bookmakers that give the best odds, then deposit your money in the account. When unsure who to bet on you can opt for the chipping Norton tips available. The betting markets usually are flooded with Apollo stakes horses. Besides, the race mostly favours the best Apollo stake performers who are certain to win.

Wrap up

Don’t miss out on this Autumn 2021 race, find the best bookmaker and stream the race. Either way, navigate the market and find a horse you can bet on to win .