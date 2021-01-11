Branded Voices

Using Pay by Mobile Casinos in Australia

Details

Pay by mobile is a trusted medium of payment for Aussies as they are more interested in online gambling than folks from other parts of the globe. However, you may wonder how easy it is to use Pay by mobile casinos and its advantages. The answers to your questions are provided below.

Why use a pay by mobile casino?

Here are a few advantages you stand to benefit when you sign up with a casino utilizing pay by mobile option:

Continuous Gambling: You know how punters exhaust their bankrolls? With Pay by mobile, that is easily avoided as players never run out of money. It is easy for punters to load their casino accounts via their mobile phones even if they do not have real money at the moment.

Play using AUDs: When playing with Pay by mobile casinos, Australians can pay with their local or desired currency. This helps players to access offshore sites that may not support payments via AUDs.

Safe and Secure: Presently, it is one of the safe and secure methods of depositing into an online casino. Players are not required to provide any sensitive information when using Pay by phone.

How to Fund Your Pay by Phone Bill Account

The biggest pro of opting for Pay by mobile is that users do not need to register. No form needs to be filled or a website to visit. Users also do not have to bother about password creation.

Once a user owns a mobile phone, they will be sent a code via SMS by their network provider when they choose to use the Pay by phone service. The gambling bill is either included in the next phone bill or deducted from your phone bill balance for prepaid users.

How to Deposit Using Pay by mobile

Below is a step by step pay by phone bill deposit guide for online casino users:

Register with your preferred bookmarker or online casino

Log in to your casino account and visit the section for deposits

Select Pay by mobile or Pay by phone as your deposit option

You will be sent an SMS to confirm the details of your transaction

After confirmation, another SMS will be sent to confirm the success of your casino payment

It is worthy of note that while it is easy to deposit funds into your casino account via Pay by mobile, it is not possible to make withdrawals. This means that punters must adopt other withdrawal methods.