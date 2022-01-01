X-Fortunes Review – Easy-to-use Tools and Educational Materials

Details

FAST FACTS

Account Minimum: $0.00

Products: Stocks, Options, Forex, Bonds, Mutual Funds, Crypto, ETFs

Top Benefits

X-Fortunes offers several unique benefits to attract retail traders and institutional investors. The following are the key attributes that give the broker an edge in the market.

Easy-to-use tools and features

X-Fortunes’s trading platforms have highly intuitive tools and features that simplify online trading for all users. Traders have access to several fundamental instruments and add-ons for seamless analysis, execution, and monitoring of trades.

Rich educational materials

X-Fortunes’c clients will also be quite impressed with its extensive educational resources, available in multiple formats. The materials include tutorial videos, articles, infographics, and webinars.

Superior trade execution

X-Fortunes uses a proprietary order routing technology for the best price executions. The software routes orders to several market centers and automatically executes each leg at the best market price.

Competitive fees

While X-Fortunes uses a combination of different pricing strategies, the broker has managed to keep the fees and margin interest rates relatively low for its clients.

Overview

X-Fortunes has yet to be around long enough like most of its immediate competitors. However, the brokerage offers a unique set of benefits that give it a broader appeal to different types of traders and investors. That has enabled it to gain rapid popularity among several retail traders and investors. However, X-Fortunes also has potential shortcomings that you should understand beforehand.

Pros

Access to a wide range of assets

Cons

Accessibility to X-Fortunes is limited to specific countries and territories

Trading platforms lack some advanced features

Usability and Trading Experience

X-Fortunes offers client-focused desktop, web, and mobile trading platforms. The onboarding process is straightforward across all platforms. Navigation and trading are also seamless as the platforms integrate similar tools and features. Existing clients can open new accounts much faster, and X-Fortunes allows you to create multiple trading accounts.

X-Fortunes platforms allow users access to the same products and assets. They also support smart order routing, but users can also manually direct trades to specific market centers. The smart order routing function enables you to execute trades more efficiently and at the best available prices in the market.

Several fundamental trading tools and features are accessible on X-Fortunes, including charts, trading idea generators, portfolio analysis, calculators, screeners, evaluators, research, and news. The platforms also support multi-leg options and staging orders for later execution. However, X-Fortunes may need to be more appealing to professional traders who demand sophisticated tools and functionalities.

Range of Offerings

X-Fortunes has an extensive portfolio that allows its clients access to a broader selection of domestic and foreign assets. Its offerings comprise diverse asset classes and fixed-income products, with significant growth potential for retail traders and institutional investors. Here is the list of X-Fortunes’s product offerings.

Stocks (long and short)

Options

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Mutual Funds

Bonds (corporate, municipal, treasury, CDs)

Forex

Cryptocurrencies

Costs

X-Fortunes’s clients are subjected to different fees and spread on the platform. However, the broker has relatively more competitive costs than most of its immediate competitors. Here’s a rundown of the main expenses.

No account minimum

Zero commissions for stock and ETF trades

About a $0.65 per contract fee for options trades

International transactions are subject to exchange fees

No fees for domestic wires, checks, inactivity, and account closure

Other costs may still apply, so check X-Fortunes website for a complete pricing schedule.

Education

X-Fortunes provides plenty of well-curated videos, articles, infographics, and webinars to help traders and investors to make informed financial decisions. The resources cover diverse topics you can effortlessly search with just a few keywords. The broker’s clients can also talk to experts for assistance in-app.

X-Fortunes is Best For

X-Fortunes has continually streamlined its trading policies and practices to attract different types of traders and investors. It boasts easy-to-use platforms, rich educational resources, excellent trade execution, diverse product offerings, and competitive fees. However, the more straightforward trading tools and features are unlikely to appeal to savvier traders and investors. Overall, X-Fortunes is an excellent brokerage for beginner traders and casual investors.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.