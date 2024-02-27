Who will win Group A at the European Championship 2024: preview

Details

The 2024 European Championship will begin on June 14 this year and end on July 14. All battles of the competition will be played in Germany. The tournament will be attended by 24 national teams, which are divided into six quartets. The teams that will take the first two places in the quartet and the four best third places will advance to the 1/8 finals.

The following national teams will compete for first place in Quartet A: Germany, Switzerland, Hungary and Scotland. Who will win in a given group can most likely be predicted if you carefully analyze each of the teams. If you want to earn money from the matches of the European Championship 2024, then bukmeker will help you with this.

Germany

“German Machine” did not participate in the qualifying for the home European Championship and played only friendly matches. In 2023, Germany held 11 sparring matches. Julian Nagelsmann's boys managed to defeat only Peru, France, and the USA, and the "eagles" drew a draw with Ukraine and Mexico. At the same time, the “Bundestim” was defeated by Belgium, Poland, Colombia, Turkey and Austria. Three times Ilkay Gundogan and company lost to a clean sheet.

In terms of gameplay, the Germans look quite confident and it’s definitely not worth judging the team based on friendly matches. The group is not passable, but not enormously difficult for the “national eleven”, which means that the team is able to reach the playoffs from first place.

Switzerland

The Red Crusaders failed at the end of the qualifying round, gaining three points in four games, but still took second place. Five points behind first Romania, third Israel and Switzerland were two points ahead. Having won four matches and drawn five, the Nati suffered only one defeat from the Romanians in the final round. It should also be noted that Murat Yakin’s team had the strongest attack in the sextet, which averaged more than two goals per 90 minutes of playing time.

The Swiss national team is not particularly stable and periodically loses points even against fairly modest opponents. Nevertheless, the “red crusaders” have a good selection of players and the team is able to compete for advancement from the group.

Hungary

The “Magic Magyars” managed to win the rather difficult quintet “G”. The Hungarians were ahead of the second Serbia by four points. Having won five victories, Marco Rossi's boys tied three times and were never defeated. In addition, Dominik Szoboszlai and his partners had the strongest attack and defense in the group. On average, Hungary scored two goals per 90 minutes of playing time and conceded less than one.

Hungarians are famous for their character and team play. So it is possible to create competition in a group that is not the most formidable. At the same time, the “magic Magyars” are unlikely to be able to aim for victory in the quartet.

Scotland

The Tartan Army managed to finish in second place in Group A in the qualifying round. Having finished ahead of Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, Scotland was four points behind Spain. Having won five victories and drawn twice, Steve Clark's team suffered only one defeat away from the "red fury". Averaging just over two goals per game, Andrew Robertson and company conceded one goal each.

Having tuned in to a specific confrontation, the “tartan army” can create problems for any opponent. At the same time, making it to the playoffs in a group with unyielding opponents will be extremely difficult. Although the Scots will try to surprise the football community.

Our forecast

Germany looks the strongest in this quartet and, most likely, it is the “German machine” that will win the group. Switzerland and Hungary are likely to compete for the second place in the play-offs, while Scotland should try to finish third and be among the top national teams in that place.