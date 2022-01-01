When to Call a Personal Injury Lawyer

The world is an unpredictable place. No matter how careful you are, accidents can happen that will lead to you getting injured. You also cannot expect everyone to behave in a responsible manner.

Sometimes, people act recklessly and put others in danger with their negligence. When you are exposed to bodily harm due to the actions of another, you deserve the right to pursue justice in the aftermath of the incident.

Personal injury lawyers exist to help with precisely that. Whether your injury is the fault of another individual, a business entity, or the government, these attorneys have a responsibility to protect your interests and help you pursue compensation for damages. Damages could include any loss that resulted directly from the injury, such as medical bills, lost wages, property damage, or emotional suffering.

But in what situations does it makes sense to get in touch with a personal injury lawyer to help you with your case? Here are a few examples of when you may have grounds to file a claim.

Defective Product

Product liability is a type of personal injury case where the defendant accuses a manufacturer of making a poor product that resulted in an injury or illness. The burden of proof lies with the victim, who must be able to prove that the product was made poorly or incorrectly and that a user error did not cause the injury. Some examples of defective products are heavy metals in baby food, exploding phones, or skincare products that cause rashes. If you are using a product correctly and it malfunctions or causes an injury in some way, you may have a case.

Nursing Home Abuse

Though long-term care facilities for elderly individuals should be places of refuge and top-notch care, reality looks a little different. Elder abuse or neglect can happen in these facilities due to staff failures or even issues with other residents. Quality of care matters, and if the lack of care has led to abuse or neglect of your loved one that leaves them suffering, then you should get in touch with a lawyer. This professional can help you hold the guilty party accountable and recover compensation for damages accrued by the victim.

Motor Vehicle Accidents

One of the most common types of personal injury claims involves automobile accidents. In most cases, the collision is the fault of one or more parties, and victims may be able to build a case against them to win compensation for their medical bills, lost income, vehicle damage, or emotional distress. You must contact an experienced personal injury lawyer shortly after the accident to discuss your claim and work on compiling evidence against the at-fault party. You have the right to win a settlement when the other driver’s negligent actions caused the accident and resulted in your injury.

Slip and Fall Accident

Slip and fall accidents can lead to personal injury cases when the victim is hurt on someone else’s property. However, they must be able to prove that the owner’s negligence led to the hazard that created the incident. For example, if a material has been spilled on the premises and is left there for a long time, it is reasonable to expect that the owner is aware of the hazard. Therefore, if someone slips and falls because of that spill and gets injured, the owner would likely be found liable. However, if a hazard just showed up you get hurt because of it, the owner would probably not be at fault since not enough time has passed to demonstrate that they were negligent. Slip and fall hazards can include uneven sidewalks, spills, or slippery surfaces.

Wrongful Death

In the most extreme cases, an incident could result in the wrongful death of a loved one. Only certain people are allowed to file a wrongful death claim after the passing of a family member, such as a spouse, parent, or adult child. Damages that could play a role in the claim for this type of case include funeral expenses, burial costs, loss of resources for the family, and emotional pain and suffering. Though this event is traumatizing and filing a claim feels like the last thing that should be on your mind, a personal injury lawyer can remove that burden from your shoulders and help you hold the responsible person accountable for the loss of your loved one.

Personal Injury Lawyers Protect Your Rights

If you have been involved in an incident and you aren’t sure whether it would fall under the category of personal injury, it is best to get in touch with a lawyer to find out. This legal professional can discuss the merits of your case and help you determine a path forward to compile evidence and pursue compensation for your injury and the resulting damages. Do not try to navigate the claims process alone, as you may miss out on the full value of the settlement you are owed.