What to look for when looking for a software developer

Details

It is possible to make a rough classification of software development companies

1) "Strong average" - a software development firm that was formed during the period of the emergence and rapid development of the IT sector. They have experience and a sufficient number of qualified personnel and completed projects, have long-term relationships with their clients and a certain reputation. Prices are usually reasonable. Organized and executive, responsible for their products, promises and contractual obligations. Disadvantages: they may be asked to wait or refuse, as they are busy with the implementation of the next project.

2) Large and medium-sized IT companies specializing in the automation of government agencies, industrial enterprises, retail chains, the banking sector, etc. Disadvantages: high prices (interest mainly in large budgets); workload with serious and responsible projects; bureaucratic delays associated with an extensive administrative apparatus.

3) Small groups of programmers who have come together to work together or individual developers (freelancers), as well as start-up companies. The prices are democratic, sometimes they are ready to work for the monthly salary of a full-time employee. Disadvantages: personnel and technical limitations that may adversely affect the timing and quality of the program. Not everyone can afford the cost of software products for software development, so they use unlicensed software, and also save on equipment and specialists. They often fail to ensure proper implementation and maintenance. There is no guarantee that over time they will maintain and upgrade their software product.

Pay attention to the features of each of the above categories. Consider with whom cooperation will be most comfortable for you.

What determines the cost and timing of software development

A client who applied for a software development service is usually primarily interested in the cost of the service and terms. Despite the experience in implementing IT projects of varying degrees of complexity, we are not always able to immediately name specific numbers and dates. Estimating the cost of software development is one of the most complex issues in the industry, which is puzzled by financiers and appraisers, analysts and developers, as well as company executives. There are various evaluation methods, but in our activities we focus primarily on the labor costs of personnel, calculated in man-hours.

If you have an idea to create a software product or mobile application, consider what features you want to see in it, describe it in more detail. You can also provide links to similar products that you like. With this description, it will be much easier for the analyst to orientate with the need; accordingly, the cost will be calculated faster and more accurately and the development timeframe will be named.