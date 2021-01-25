What professional packers do that you can’t?

Details

In modern times, it is hard to stay in one place. May it is for higher education, career, or professional growth; we have to move at least once in our lifetime. In fact, moving has become a part of life for the modern generation. People move due to job promotions, job transfers, education, and/or major life events.

As we all are aware of the fact that moving is a very daunting and complex process. It is even worse for working professionals as they do not have enough time to pack and move themselves. And here comes the concept of professional packers and movers. Earlier people used to think that hiring professional packers and movers will cost a lot more than a DIY move. However, expert platforms like movingfeedback.com cleared the fact that it is nott all true and people are very much aware of this fact now.

Moving home is an arduous process and doing it all alone is not possible. For a trouble-free move, it is a good idea to hire professional movers and packers. Some people opt for packing themselves and hire movers to load, unload, and transit their goods. Packing is the main task that is time-consuming and hectic in the process of moving so getting your things packed by professionals will be the right choice.

Following are some reasons that prove the fact why hiring packers will be a good idea.

Safe and Efficient Packing

Being professionals, packers know how to pack every little thing safely and efficiently. Given that they are trained for the service, they pack your entire house properly. They will make sure that all your expensive things including art and decorative items, furniture, appliances, and other knick-knacks are safely packed and moved. They use good quality and appropriate material to pack your delicate items. They do proper cushioning of breakables by leaving no spaces in the packing boxes.

When things are packed in the right way, there is no possibility of any damage even during the transit. These professionals even help you in unpacking your stuff and placing it in their respective places. Large appliances or furniture items are also packed very finely to avoid any damage to them. First, they use the cushioning material and then wrap the furniture with packing paper and plastic sheets to avoid scratches.

Stress-free Packing

Packing, being a tedious job, is often postponed by the mover to the last week of moving. Packing can be both exciting and upsetting but is never easy. It drives people crazy seeing their whole worldly material out on the floor. Professional packers only take a few hours to pack your whole house and you only need to supervise them while packing your stuff yourself will take days and sometimes even weeks. All you need to do is to provide your packers with a suitable date so that you can supervise them while packing your stuff and then after moving once your things are unpacked, you can place them at their assigned place without even interfering with your routine work.

Cost-Effective

It may sound unreal to you but actually, hiring professional packers will be a lot cheaper than a DIY

move. Packing and moving all your stuff is very time and energy-consuming. The process of packing is physically tiring and mentally stressful for which you will have to take off from your work. You will have to buy all the packing material yourself which is very costly and then you will hire labor to load and unload your stuff. Another added cost is renting the truck. So overall, your DIY move will cost you more than a professional packing and moving company.

Insurance and Claims

Almost all packing and moving companies provide transit insurance. This insurance covers all the goods that you are moving. Although packers and movers being professionals and experts handle your things with utmost care but in case any damage happens accidentally, you are secure as your goods are insured. All your belongings will be safe before, during, and after the transportation and you can always apply for a claim in case of any loss.

We can also sum up the whole point of hiring professionals for packing and moving in the points below:

You need not take any stress of arranging packing material and transport.

A lot of time is saved as professionals are experts and pack and move your belongings in much less time.

Professional movers and packers are the best when you want to have a quick move.

The most important part of hiring a professional moving company is your delicate and expensive stuff will be intact and safe throughout the moving process.

While the moving company will take over your tiring work, you can complete your other essential and important moving tasks like the change of address, arranging your utilities at your new home, and paying off bills at your old place.