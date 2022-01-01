What Life Looks Like for People Living with a Disability

There are billions of people in the world making through life with disabilities. While some take their disabilities lightly, others end up feeling as if they are kept from being a part of society as well as their side of the story is never being heard.

Sometimes, people with disability may feel as if the struggles of living with a disability are not considered a topic to pay heed enough to voice. But here we are, to be vocal about what life looks like for people living with a disability. Especially, when it comes to mobility, it becomes very tiresome for this group of people. It may keep them out of schools, offices, and other social situations and spaces because of the lack of facilities available for them.

This is why it is very important to empower oneself with things that may help cope with disability. This may include doing some drastic changes in your behavior and perspective as well as taking the help of the tools and equipment designed especially for this segmentation. To elaborate, one must not restrict himself from socializing. One must also have a positive outlook towards life and help himself with supportive equipment like manual wheelchairs.

Let’s peek into what more of the everyday things people with disability may face or have to go through so we can appreciate these people for their resilience and bravery.

The challenges:

Everyday tasks that may ordinarily seem simple are tiresome and challenging for people living with a disability. The daily chores like showering and getting dressed up and fixing food are harder as they take time and are compromised by disability.

People who are living with disability are often forced to be part of a situation where they are causing hindrance in a social setting but end up getting embarrassed and frustrated beyond measures for reasons as simple as moving up a queue or taking their designated seats at airlines that are not customized for people with wheelchairs.

It is not often considered how individuals with a disability can be restricted from attending social activities, say for instance the venue is not handicap-friendly. People often leave disabled people behind just to get rid of the hassles of transporting them, this adds to their challenges and depression for things that are totally out of their control.

However, it also hurts their sentiments equally when people stare or rather gawk at their wheelchairs or physically disabled organs in case of physical disability. So, through this article, we emphasized calling out such behavior.

People do not acknowledge how a little act of empathy toward disabled people can make them look positively towards life.

Adjusting to the challenges:

To be headstrong as a disabled person requires a different outlook toward life, you learn to live one day at a time. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a helper around them, simple tasks such as transferring to a chair, moving to the bathroom, and flipping onto the toilet are challenges they have to face every day.

We take things for granted until they are no longer ours, health sadly is one of those blessings. For most people disability is not a condition they were born into, they might have had a traumatic experience that kept them bound to the bed and this adjustment to life with a disability is a tiresome transition.

However, wheelchairs can be a great supportive option, in this case, to adjust to the challenges and get rid of bed as this may also help you avoid overthinking the realization of “another thing we can’t do” which is of course nerve-wracking.

Living a healthy life is what we expect in our future, the disturbance caused to this due to any trauma triggers fears and a negative emotional state where individuals began to question their abilities to work, maintain relationships or be able to lead a happy life ever again but it does not have to be as tragic as imagined.

Unsolicited sympathy:

People need to understand how important consent is to be helped is for people living with a disability. There is a distinction between being empathic and being disrespectful. Helping disabled people without their consent to take help is disrespectful. These individuals are often forcefully steered and grabbed improperly to be helped, which may not be required or may worsen their conditions.

People do tend to forget that the individuality of people living with a disability is to be equally respected as any other person. Unsolicited help shuts the person already suffering into the shell they took so long to break and embrace the challenges.

Learning to accept and live with a disability

It takes courage to accept the disability after grieving for the loss which could be mental, emotional, or loss of plans. Some individuals cope with the pain by avoidance, but it needs to be felt to be conquered and be realistic about living with external support.

Not everyone has a strong social and emotional support system and for the majority of disabled individuals, finding a new normal is the hardest part of acceptance.

For disabled individuals, their wheelchair is their crucial need for mobility and their gateway to independence and be integrated into society for earning their means of living.

Being equipped with a suitable wheelchair catered to the needs of the individual is their way to independence, improvement, and a positive outlook towards life but this comes with the effort to accept the change and live honorably with disability.

Wheelchairs do make life easy for people with mobility issues. However, those wheelchairs with prices touching the skies may be another pain point for the disabled ones. We hope that more cost-friendly wheelchair companies start offering their products for our specially-abled clan that they can easily afford so they keep living their life without being bound to a place!