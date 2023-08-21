What is Polymath (POLY)?

Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) have taken quite a few surprises. Projects have seen that they can make hundreds of millions of dollars in hours or even days by selling utility tokens. At the same time, it becomes high for the investors to get the returns. In the United States, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) projects have been accused of hosting unlicensed securities sales. The same is certain investors who are given the order of reimbursement. Its uncertainty with the utility token sale saw a considerable shift towards its security tokens. Explore the profound influence of ATOM on the realm of cryptocurrencies through an in-depth analysis.

The main advantage seen in this is that it is covered by the existing financial regulation. It is even easier for STOs to take place legally at the time security tokens are offered. Now the new generation of new platforms and new tokens have come to the fore.

What is Polymath?

Polymath (POLY) is a platform built on the Ethereum blockchain that facilitates the issuance of compliant security tokens. It enables entities to raise capital by issuing standardised security tokens that adhere to regulations set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Polymath played a significant role in the development of Ethereum's ERC-1400 token standard, which serves as a compliant framework for security tokens. The platform itself utilises a related security standard called ST-20 to issue its security tokens. These tokens define a set of rules and requirements that both issuers and investors must meet to engage in capital-raising transactions.

While Polymath initially focused on tokenizing securities on Ethereum, the project expanded its scope by developing its native blockchain called Polymesh (POLYX). Polymesh is purpose-built for tokenized securities and capital-raising activities in the realm of capital markets. Presently, both the Ethereum-based Polymath and Polymesh coexist, but, likely, Polymath's focus will eventually shift towards Polymesh as the primary platform. The introduction of Polymesh demonstrates Polymath's commitment to streamlining and improving the process of tokenizing securities, offering a dedicated blockchain solution tailored to the unique needs of capital markets.

How Polymath Works?

Issuers are required by Polymath to list every party associated with their initiatives. Brokers, legal representatives, custody agents, and others are among them. A company looking for funding can mint and advertise its security token using the ST-20 standard once these conditions are met. Six security tokens are now published by Polymath on their Ethereum platform. The moment a suitable project is selected by you, potential investors are browsed through with multiple offers on Polymath. Just as investors in traditional markets are evaluating a bond, stock, or commodity when investing. The Polymath platform is a standards-based language model with the ability to provide comprehensive information about a project. Unlike many crypto projects, many tokens exist for "security" based on the traditional ERC-20 standard. There are many projects that, in the past, have seen considerable attractiveness for investment and a lack of information important enough for security evaluation.

What Is Polymath Crypto Token (POLY)?

The Polymath crypto token (Poly) is a utility cryptocurrency based on the Polymath platform. Polymath aims to provide a medium to operate and support the Polymath ecosystem.

The valuation of POLY Token provides minimum trading exposure for each project and provider and provides a means to exchange them. Additionally, the POLY token can be used for protocol and smart contract security. The POLY token is also used for protocol upgrades, governance voting, and payments between the platform and user organisations.

Conclusion

Polymath is a flagship project designed to bring venture capital into the blockchain. The main objective of this project is to help investors achieve this by allowing crypto security tokens to be recognized as securities. The project could provide a capital markets platform for Polymath companies and investors, complementing traditional financial market platforms. In the future, it is more likely that companies and investors will see blockchain and security tokens emerge as a preferred platform to raise capital and invest