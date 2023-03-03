What Do Process Servers Do? The Inside Scoop on This Vital Legal Role

If you've ever been involved in a legal case, you may have heard of a process server. But what exactly do they do? In this article, we'll dive into the details of this vital legal role, exploring the ins and outs of process serving and the important role it plays in the legal system.

What is a Process Server?

A process server is an individual who is responsible for delivering legal documents to individuals involved in a legal case. These documents can include subpoenas, summons, and complaints, among others. The goal of a process server is to ensure that these documents are delivered to the correct person in a timely and professional manner.

The Role of a Process Server

The role of a process server is to serve legal documents to individuals who are involved in a legal case. This can include defendants, witnesses, and other parties who may be involved in the case. In order to do this, process servers must be knowledgeable about the legal system and the rules and regulations that govern the delivery of legal documents.

Process servers are responsible for ensuring that legal documents are delivered in a timely and professional manner. This can include tracking down individuals who may be difficult to locate, such as those who have moved or changed their contact information. Process servers may also be required to provide proof of service, which is a legal document that confirms that the legal documents were delivered to the correct person.

The Importance of Process Serving

Process serving is an important part of the legal system. It ensures that individuals who are involved in a legal case are aware of the legal proceedings and have the opportunity to respond accordingly. Without process serving, legal cases could be delayed or even dismissed due to a lack of proper notification.

Process serving is also important because it helps to ensure that legal documents are delivered in a professional and ethical manner. Process servers must adhere to strict rules and regulations regarding the delivery of legal documents, and failure to do so can result in legal consequences.

Choosing a Process Server

If you're in need of a process server, it's important to choose a reputable and experienced professional. Look for a process server who is knowledgeable about the legal system and has experience serving legal documents in your area. You should also consider factors such as their rates, availability, and level of professionalism.



Process serving is a vital legal role that ensures that legal documents are delivered to the correct individuals in a timely and professional manner. Process servers must be knowledgeable about the legal system and adhere to strict rules and regulations regarding the delivery of legal documents.