We-Ko-Pa Resort Joins the Big Leagues with San Francisco Giants

A new development has unfolded at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Arizona. They’ve joined forces with the San Francisco Giants during spring training, adding a fresh spin to both sports and hospitality in the region. According to General Manager Harold Baugus, the resort is excited to support baseball while connecting with local residents and visitors, all under the property’s new phrase: “We have the best of it all.” He pointed out that spring training is a major attraction in the Valley, and this partnership hopes to bring even more awareness to what the resort has to offer—especially as summer travel approaches.

The gambling market across the United States has made some interesting moves this year, as well. Slot machines alone brought in around $36.06 billion nationwide, which is a jump of 1.6 percent from the previous year. Meanwhile, table game revenue saw a slight dip, settling at $10.14 billion after a 1.7 percent drop. Many players still favor traditional brick-and-mortar venues for their energy and social buzz. At the same time, internet-based casinos and other iGaming platforms are finding new ways to attract audiences who prefer an on-the-go experience.

That said, tribal casinos continue to bring a strong sense of community and tradition to their local areas, so it's not all about spinning virtual reels.

California, in particular, stands out with 76 tribal casinos that collectively pull in roughly $9 billion each year. Between these properties, more than 70,000 slot machines are available alongside 2,000-plus table games. That variety easily surpasses other states. Of course, anyone who hears “Las Vegas” will likely think of bright lights and massive resorts, but it’s interesting to see how the internet gambling market has grown in parallel. According to Statista, the size of the online gambling sector in the U.S. reached about $19.54 billion in 2023, which is up by around 39 percent from the previous year. Projections say it may reach $39.82 billion by 2029.

The arrangement at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort involves everything from in-ballpark branding to premium hospitality opportunities. The casino will also be a vendor on March 21 and 22, offering more chances for fans to learn about its amenities. A special moment is scheduled for March 21, when Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation (that celebrated 40 years of gaming last year) President Sandra Pattea will toss out the ceremonial first pitch before the Giants face off against the Cleveland Guardians. The Giants, one of the oldest franchises in baseball, have an impressive record, with eight championship wins out of 20 appearances. They also top the league in overall victories and boast 25 Hall of Famers on their all-time roster.

While this event is in Arizona, it’s a reminder that tribal enterprises across the country have an important connection to sports, tourism, and hospitality. Some of these properties feature more than just gaming. They can include lodging, golf courses, and family-friendly entertainment. The We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, for instance, isn’t just about wagering—it’s also a spot for travelers seeking a getaway when they’re not in the stands rooting for their favorite team.

If we look to California for an example of tribal success, we see that there are several gaming facilities throughout the northern, central, and southern parts of the state. Each region offers its own style of slot machines, table games, and lodging perks. Because many are owned by individual tribes, these places often carry local charm and serve as important resources for both economic growth and community programs. Even though the sports betting picture in California is still shaping up (with proposals, public discussions, and ballot measures in the pipeline), tribal casinos have proven they can adapt over time, whether it’s by expanding their offerings or exploring new opportunities.

When one property like We-Ko-Pa collaborates with a major league sports team, it highlights how valuable these partnerships can be. Support for America’s favorite pastime brings in new faces, unites local businesses, and adds another layer to the tourism mix. The timing of spring training is perfect for reaching fans who might have an interest in both the games and a bit of leisure time at a nearby resort.