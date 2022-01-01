VanceAI Productivity Series Review: Photo Editing for Everyone

One of the many challenges that content creators and people in similar fields face is photo editing with efficiency. While there is an increase in the capabilities of photo editing applications, there’s also an increase in the complexity of use. As such, there is always a need for a photo editing application that can be easy to use and be able to provide users with valuable results. VanceAI brings in the Productivity Series to fill in the gaps. This website based photo editing application makes use of AI and Machine Learning technology in order to process images faster and automatically. By having photo editing done by an app itself, many people can focus on other aspects of their work. Not to mention that many don’t even know how to edit images professionally and rightly so.

The VanceAI Productivity series aims to make general photo editing accessible for everyone. The series includes helpful tools such as an image upscaler, background remover, image compressor, JPEG artifact remover, and many more. You can edit images faster by having efficient photo editing tools in one place. Most importantly, you don’t have to worry about not being able to edit photos in a professional manner as the application takes care of it.

Pros:

With VanceAI, you will get many options for subscriptions, which are all budget-friendly and flexible. They also offer a free trial to all users.

VanceAI has a competent AI design, which reflects in the quality of their results from various tools.

It is an efficiently designed UI system that makes it possible for users to handle everything important in one place.

Cons:

VanceAI mostly supports JPG, JPEG, and PNG only. The platform can definitely increase compatibility.

Some tools may require a page reload in case of unresponsiveness though it is rare.

What is VanceAI?

With an application like VanceAI, you can edit photos with ease and get good results as well. VanceAI is an online website based image editing application that provides a wide range of editing tools in order to provide all kinds of photo editing solutions. VanceAI offers the Productivity series and a Creativity series as well. So, even if you want to do some creative photo editing, you can make use of the VanceAI platform. Considering the aspect of accessibility, VanceAI continuously makes efforts to increase usability. Just recently, they announced VanceAI JA, which makes the platform available to users in Japanese.

VanceAI also has an API mode that you can use via a subscription. The costs begin from $39.8 and offer 1000 image credits per month. The normal VanceAI subscription grants you exclusive features such as batch processing. So, if you’re a photographer or someone who deals with many images daily, you can process up to 10 images at once. Even if you’re a casual user, you can perhaps enhance your own photos quickly by making use of this feature. VanceAI also has a passport photo maker, which can save you a lot of time when you need a photo for your passport.

VanceAI Productivity Series Tools Review with Sample Images

In this section, we will go through all the tools provided in the Productivity series with a focus on the results they give and their features.

Use BGremover to Get Clean Transparent Backgrounds

Removing backgrounds from images takes more time than other photo editing tasks, especially if the image is a complex one. With BGremover, things will move faster as it uses AI and Machine Learning algorithms to remove backgrounds with accuracy. When using this tool, you can choose if you want to keep the human figure in the image or the object. This can be of great help for designers who like to use elements of different images to make an interesting visual. Apart from that, you can also click on the Edit option after processing the image to replace the empty background with another image or another background with different colors.

The thing that puts BGremover above many other tools is its ability to craft out precise outputs. The above example image definitely adds to that. The tool manages to leave no detail behind when it comes to the human figure in the image, including the strands of hair. You can easily place this image somewhere else for editing.

Control Blurry Images Using VanceAI Image Sharpener

Blurry images are more common than you’d think. Even the slightest issue with the camera lens can cause blurriness to happen in pictures. In fact, not holding the camera steadily is also one of the most common reasons for blurriness. Either way, you can deal with blurry images easily if you’re using VanceAI Image Sharpener. This AI based tool can quickly recognize blurry effects in images and reduce them. Not to mention that with the latest update, you can now choose which type of blur you want reduced. You’ll get the options of general blur, motion blur, lens blur, and soft blur.

Once inside the Workspace, you simply have to click on the type of blur you want to deal with. If you’re not sure about the type of blur present in your image, you can just choose the general blur option and the tool will automatically clean up the image anyway. As we can see from the example photo, the tool makes the image look sharper than before by clearing out blurriness.

Make Any Photo Look Better with VanceAI Image Enhancer

All users have a bunch of photos that are not too high quality or could be better. Images and visuals are greatly used online, be it for professional work or casual entertainment. Another fact is that people naturally prefer high quality photos that are able to set themselves apart from other photos in terms of quality and looks. You can achieve that for your own images by using VanceAI Image Enhancer. If you’re a graphic designer, you can enhance photo details and then start editing them, so that your final result will look better than expected. The tool simply enhances the image in subtle ways to give it a different style or look.

When you’re in the Workspace of the Image Enhancer, you can select particular AI models that focus on different aspects of an image. You can choose the Standard model, Art model, Text, or Anime. When looking at the result image, it can be seen that the Image Enhancer makes a lot of the details of an image look smoother.

Get More Detailed Images from VanceAI Image Denoiser

Just like blurs, image noise is also something you will see quite often in images. The reasons for image noise can be many although the most common is the camera lens. Image noise or film grain can make an image lose details but many editors and designers also use this as a way to give an image some style. It depends on how you use it. When you’re using VanceAI Image Denoiser, you are able to determine the amount of image noise and sharpness the resulting image will have. Therefore, if you want to maintain some level of image noise or film grain, you can do so with this tool instead of having to remove it completely.

The Image Denoiser tool seems to be really effective, judging by the example image given here. The After image looks pretty much absent of image noise while the image before is filled with it. By removing image noise, the new image looks different and users would be able to clearly see the details. You can either set the level of image noise reduction yourself or select the Auto option.

Upscale Images Easily with VanceAI Image Upscaler

Upscaling images is something everyone needs from time to time. However, it is not just about increasing the resolutions of an image, but also about improving the quality of the image so that the larger image doesn’t look pixelated and low quality. This is something that VanceAI Image Upscaler is good at. By using this AI tool, you can upscale images up to 8x times the original image while also enhancing its quality. You can easily make wallpapers, banner type images for websites and other similar platforms, social media cover pictures, and more by using this tool. Even if your image is small, you can upscale it from here without having to sacrifice on the quality.

With the right size of images, you can achieve 4k resolutions with this tool as well. The tool provides results within a few seconds only and with a subscription, you can batch process up to 10 images together, making things easier. You can clearly see the color quality difference and the increase in sharpness as well. This image was upscaled twice its size.

6. VanceAI Photo Editor for Multiple Editing Tools

VanceAI Photo Editor sort of acts like a standalone application under the overall application that is VanceAI itself. When you go to the working space of this app, you will see that it has multiple tools such as image cropper, image enhancer, eraser tool, layout tool, and more. You can upload an image in this space and start editing it immediately. This is more of a manual photo editing app compared to the other tools on VanceAI.

On the right hand side, you will see all the tool icons listed. When it comes to the image cropper, you can use the Ratio option that will automatically crop your image or use the drag box to do it manually. The eraser tool is really good for marking spots in images that you want removed, which works like a manual version of background remover. You can also add graphical elements and text on the image with the layout tool.

7. Get Better Anime Pictures with VanceAI Anime Upscaler

Similar to the Image Enhancer and Upscaler, VanceAI Anime Upscaler is a tool for improving anime image quality. It can also upscale anime pictures while maintaining the high quality. Anime is an immensely popular form of entertainment that has been popular in Japan since decades but is now a global phenomenon with fans all over the world supporting their favorite anime and anime characters. A way of support is shown through posting about their favorite characters or by keeping a character as the profile picture or wallpaper. The term ‘waifu’ is given to a character that the fan likes the most.

You can simply go over to the Workspace and choose the Anime option, as mentioned in the Image Enhancer section above. It’s not necessary to upload images from anime, as this algorithm works for cartoon and anime style images in general. As for this example, the result was given within a few seconds and the image was upscaled twice its original size.

8. VanceAI JPEG Artifact Remover Restores Many Details

Image compression is a must when using images online, as it not only makes web pages efficient but also helps in storage. However, it is important to have a compression system that maintains the quality of an image. Many compression methods are known to let go of image quality in order to shrink its size. If you have such images, you can improve their quality by using VanceAI JPEG Artifact Remover. The above example image had noticeable blur and a lack of color quality, which are both fixed in the image after processing. The After image is able to portray its details with more clarity and the colors look richer.

9. Make Standout Portraits with VanceAI Portrait Retoucher

VanceAI Portrait Retoucher can be considered an image enhancer tool specially made for improving the quality of portrait images. Given how many profiles we tend to create online, all for different purposes, a tool to improve portrait quality can be of great help. We can make our professional portraits better within a few seconds and upload them online. A great portrait always helps to make a good impression on viewers and makes them remember us. We can also improve group photos or personal photos taken during travel or outside.

10. VanceAI Photo Dehaze for Revealing More Details in Images

Haziness in photos happens many times, especially with landscape type photos. In order to tackle this issue, you can use VanceAI Photo Dehaze. When using this tool, you can also choose to optimize the colors of the image while reducing haziness. An excessive amount of haze can disrupt the quality of an image and make it hard to see the finer details in the picture. You can upload any kind of image with haze and enhance it with this tool. In this example, we can witness a complete change of color tone and an increased level of sharpness in the image after processing. If you don’t want a color change, you should avoid selecting the Auto Color Optimization option in the Workspace.

11. VanceAI Image Compressor for Increased Efficiency

One of the best and most important ways to improve the efficiency of your web pages, blogs, and other similar spaces is to compress the images used in those spaces. High quality images are useful in attracting people but they also take up more space since they’re bigger in size. With an effective image compression tool, you can reduce the size of such images while not sacrificing on their quality. This is where you can use VanceAI Image Compressor. All you have to do is upload the image you want to compress and wait. The tool will present you the output in a few seconds.

12. VanceAI Passport Photo Maker for Clean Passport Photos

VanceAI Passport Photo Maker is another VanceAI tool that can save you time and effort. As the name says, this tool is meant for creating passport photos online automatically. You just need a headshot photo of yourself and it doesn’t matter if the background isn’t white. When you upload the image on the tool, it can replace the background easily with a white one. Besides that, you can also select the country of passport or type in the dimensions required. In about 5 steps, you will have your passport photo ready.

VanceAI Pricing

VanceAI is an affordable image editing platform to get started with and use for a long duration of time. By creating an account there, you are eligible to receive 3 image credits per month for free.

When it comes to the paid options, there are plenty to choose from. You can purchase 100 to 1000 image credits at once with varying prices. The most economical option is the 1000 image credits option, which basically starts at $17.95 with each credit costing $0.018.

VanceAI Alternatives

VanceAI alternatives basically work in the same way that their counterparts do except a couple of key differences. The alternatives are free to use but they do not offer any exclusive benefits that you can get from VanceAI tools. For pure image enhancement, you can use photoenhancer.ai. If you want to upscale your image as well, you can instead use image-upscaler.com. Other than the image editing tools, VanceAI also offers a free of cost, online based PDF processing tool that is named VancePDF.com.

Final Verdict

The VanceAI Productivity series is an effective series of image editing tools. Besides good results, the series is also able to make photo editing accessible for everyone in multiple ways. First, the team has taken time to develop a different kind of UI design, which sets itself apart from many other online platforms. Second, purchasing a VanceAI subscription is fast and affordable. As a beginner with limited experience in photo editing, investing into VanceAI is not a big ask. Lastly, VanceAI offers many image editing and creative photo editing tools that are all easy to use along with an API package.