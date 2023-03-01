Trendy Ruby Gemstone Jewelry to Make You a Fashion Icon

Details

If you're looking for a fun way to add some personality to your outfit, then wearing ruby jewelry could be just the solution. Ruby Stone is one of the most popular gemstones on the market today—it's durable, beautiful, and versatile. It's also incredibly easy to wear, since it comes in a wide range of styles that suit every occasion.

With its long history of being worn by royals and nobles, the stone has always been associated with wealth and prestige. Ruby is the red variety of corundum, a mineral that's naturally found in aluminium oxide form. It's also been used for centuries to represent love and passion, since it was believed that wearing ruby jewellery could attract love. And because of its fiery red colour, ruby has been associated with courage as well.

When shopping for a ruby ring and other jewellery pieces, make sure you don't get duped into buying anything less than what you really need. Buy from a reputable seller, as this way you can ensure that the stone is real and high quality. You should also make sure that the piece has been certified by an independent gemological laboratory.

Here are some tips to help you choose ruby stone jewellery that will make you a fashion icon:

Dainty Ruby Rings

A dainty ruby ring is a great choice for women who want to show off their feminine side with a touch of sparkle. Dainty rings are also perfect for everyday wear, since they're not too heavy or bulky and can be worn with any outfit without drawing attention away from your clothing.

You can also choose from different designs like hearts or flowers if you want something more unique. If you're looking for a simple and elegant design, try going for a single stone ring in a square or oval shape with tiny diamonds around it.

You can also go for a simple band with a small ruby in the centre of it. This is a great choice if you're looking for something that isn't too flashy but still has some sparkle to it. For a style even more subtle than this, try going for a thin band with just one tiny stone on it. At stores like GemPundit, you can find an array of different types of rings, from simple to ornate.

Statement Ruby Earrings

As a birthstone for those born in July, ruby has a lot of symbolic meaning. It represents love and passion, as well as the desire to be true to yourself. If you're looking for an accessory that represents those qualities, try going for some statement ruby earrings. These can be simple studs or dangling drops with a single stone on them.

If you're looking for something more elaborate, try going for a pair of earrings that have multiple stones in them. They can be set in any number of different styles from a simple bezel setting to a more elaborate bezel halo style.

Statement earrings can be worn with casual or formal outfits, and they work well with any hairstyle—from messy buns and ponytails to high ponytails and chignons (or even just regular hair).

Ruby Pendants and Necklaces for All Occasions

Ruby is a very versatile stone, and it can be worn in many different styles. You can choose to wear a simple pendant on its own or layer it with other pieces of jewellery. If you’re going for something simple and chic, try wearing a simple pendant on a chain around your neck.

You can also wear it as a statement piece by pairing it with other pieces of jewellery. For example, combine two pendants for an artsy look or layer them with earrings and bracelets for a more sophisticated look. If you want to take your ruby necklace up a notch, try wearing one that has tiny diamonds set in the centre of each stone—this will make the ruby stand out even more.

Delicate filigree and scrollwork are other popular styles for ruby necklaces. These pieces feature intricate designs that are perfect for adding a feminine touch to your wardrobe.

Bracelets That Look Good Alone or Stacked Together

The most common designs for ruby bracelets are geometric and floral patterns, but you can also find ones that feature other gemstones or gold accents. If you want something simple and elegant, try a thin bracelet that features one or two small rubies with an intricate design.

You can also opt for a bracelet that looks good alone or stacked together. These are often made of silver or gold, and they feature an assortment of different-sized rubies set inside bezels. For a bold and dramatic look, try a bracelet that has several large rubies set in a row with minimal design. This type of bracelet looks especially nice when it’s stacked with other bracelets or layered on top of a few rings.

Ruby Brooches

A brooch is a decorative item that can be worn on clothing or pinned to your lapel. These are usually made of metal and feature an array of different gemstones and other materials, including rubies. Ruby brooches are often designed with a single ruby surrounded by diamonds or another type of gemstone.

Alternatively, you can find a brooch that features multiple rubies set into an intricate design with various accents and intricate craftsmanship. Brooches are often made with a single large stone, but you can also find designs that feature two or three small rubies arranged in a pattern. If you want something more ornate, try an antique brooch that has an intricate design and plenty of sparkle.

Conclusion

Ruby jewellery can be used to make a bold statement, accentuate your outfit, hide flaws in your outfit and complement your attire. You can use it to create a coordinated look or go for something more eclectic. Whether you want to be the centre of attention or quietly blend into the background with subtle pieces, there is a piece of ruby gemstone jewellery that will work for you.