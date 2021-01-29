Top Slots for an Amazing Pastime in 2021

It is not a secret to anyone that online casinos are extremely popular, and the tendency of their rising demand is not about to cease. The restrictions imposed by countries in the world contribute to their popularity even more. If you are an experienced slot-lover or a beginner who would like to try yourself in Internet gambling, this article is right on time.

Why Are Slots So Popular?

Probably, the most significant reason is their simplicity in comparison to other casino games like poker or blackjack. Considering that the majority of players gamble to relax and have fun, these simple, but at the same time, exciting slots are right what they need. So, here are the slots that deserve your attention in 2021.

Book of Atem

The slot devoted to the Egyptian god, Book of Atem, will immerse you into the world of Ancient Egypt thanks to its music (the combination of modern and ancient sounds) and symbols represented by:

the Book of Atem (wild and scatter),

pharaohs,

cobras,

lotus flowers

falcons, and

10-A cards.

Beginners may have no worries about no experience because bets can be as low as $0.10. While making bets of the highest level, seasoned players may win an impressive $540,000 jackpot.

Starburst

The theme of this slot is devoted to science and space, which is clear from the name. The range of bets is various and is suitable for any budget a player is ready to spend on online slots. Diving into the adventurous space world has never been so easy. Developed by NetEnt, the Starburst slot has 5 reels, 10 paylines, and a 96.10% RTP, which is quite high.

Mega Moolah

No list of slots cannot be full without the mention of this progressive-jackpot game. With its 25 paylines, players can win different types of jackpots (there are four of them!). Welcome bonuses, extra chips, and bonus games — these are not all the perks players enjoy when they opt for this slot. Regardless of a specific jackpot system and numerous paylines, this slot is beloved by seasoned gamblers and beginners alike.

Planet of the Apes

The option is beloved not only by the fans of the movies but also by regular players. There are dual reels, one for the movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes or Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, each of the parts has 5 reels and 20 paylines. This slot has got amazing graphics, animation, and sound effects. Thanks to its medium to the high level of volatility and a 96.33% RTP, players may enjoy impressive payouts, which is one of the most crucial aspects everyone is taking into consideration.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of the slot you opt for, be sure that you will be fond of the process. Developers and casinos invest a lot of money to ensure that players will be fond of gameplay and come back again. Enjoy your time with slots.