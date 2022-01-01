Top Online Casinos in Canada | Best Gambling Sites

Best Online Casinos For Canadian Players in 2022

We've researched hundreds of Canadian online casinos and have compiled a list of the best seven in Canada. Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Yukon are among the jurisdictions that guarantee quick payments of prizes.

1 Jackpot City

Jackpot City was founded in 1998 and created for online slot games. They have over 500 slot machines, many of which have enormous jackpots, incredible visuals and music effects and an immersive gaming experience. While Treasure Nile is our personal favorite, You should not overlook the player-preferred progressive slot machines Wheel of Wishes, Mega Moolah, and Major Millions. There are millions to be won at each game, and you'll never run out of slot machines if you want to play even more.

2 Spin Casino

Spin Casino, founded in 2001, is one of the world's oldest and most profitable online casinos. They cater to Canadian residents by providing a fantastic selection of casino games and prompt customer support. On both the North and South islands, they have a sizable player base.

A sign-up bonus of up to $1000 is available to all new players. When you're ready to play, there are hundreds of famous slot machines to pick from, including conventional 3-reel and 5-reel slots. Table game enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that they feature versions of genuine blackjack, roulette, craps, and all of the other table games you may anticipate.

3 Gaming Club

Gaming Club is credited as being the first online Casino to open its doors, having done so in 1994. Since then, they've provided outstanding service to gamers worldwide, especially in Canada. Avalon II, Game of Thrones, Thunderstruck II, and Lost Vegas are just a few of the progressive jackpot slots.

Gaming Club has a stellar reputation for offering some of the most significant online slot machine jackpots. The actual roulette and craps tables, on the other hand, were what we loved the most.

4 Platinum Play

Platinum Play Casino opened its doors in 2004 and now provides over 700 premium casino games from Microgaming, the industry's top software supplier. They have a substantial $800 sign-up bonus. Online slots, numerous blackjack variations, baccarat, American and European roulette, scratchcards, and many other games are available to users.

Regarding prompt 24/7 customer support, Platinum Player has one of the greatest reputations in the industry.

5 Omni

Omni Casino is another popular online casino that has been entertaining Canadian gamers for many years. They feature Playtech games, unlike the majority of the casinos we suggest. The difference with Playtech is that their games are more realistic because of the extra attention to detail. They provide an extensive selection of slot machines and all popular table games.

Customer care, as well as the attractive comp program designed to reward loyal players and VIPs, set this Casino different. Once you've become a member, you'll receive weekly emails with fascinating and one-of-a-kind deals.





6 High Flyer

High Flyer Casino is the newest online Casino on our list and caters only to Canadian customers. They strive to differentiate themselves from the competition by providing highly personalized and superior customer service. They also have one of the best online slots collections in the world.

Because this Casino is so young, it does not have a large player base, but this is also a positive because you may contact them anytime. They also have some of the quickest payouts in the industry, so you'll never have to wait long for your money.

7 Fly

Fly Casino is the final Casino on our list. However, it's still worth a look because it has a great reputation and offers a fantastic gaming experience. While we enjoy slot machines, players prefer table games since they are realistic and true. Whether you're looking for top-notch baccarat, blackjack, craps, keno, or roulette, they've got you covered.

They've shown themselves throughout time, and their popularity in Canada is rapidly expanding.