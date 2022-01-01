Top 7 Online Casinos in Brazil with Huge Bonuses

7 Best Online Casinos in Brazil with Huge Bonuses

It’s hard to tell a good casino online from a mediocre or simply a bad one. Finding a spot that has both great gaming options and nice bonuses is even harder. This review is here to help you: it contains the list of the best online real money casinos available in Brazil. Read on to find your next favorite gaming website!

Types of Online Casino Promotional Offers

Before we dive in, let’s overview what bonuses you can usually find at various online casinos. Gambling sites are pretty creative when it comes to luring new customers. So, there are various types of promos: from simple deposit bonuses to exquisite crypto offers. For instance, Etheremon shared a very comprehensive review of Ethereum casino bonuses. And if you're looking for Bitcoin bonuses, you can find them on ORDB.

Getting back to more traditional real money online casino bonuses, here is the list of the most common ones.

Deposit Bonuses

You get such a bonus as a match to your deposit. It can be an exclusive offer for your very first dep, or a regular promo for particular deposits. Here are some examples:

A first deposit bonus of 100%: you make a minimum qualifying deposit and get the same amount for free.

A Wednesday deposit bonus: you need to deposit a required amount on a particular day of the week to get a particular match.

An important note: such a bonus always implies particular wagering requirements. For instance, if you have a bonus of $100 and 15x wagering requirements, it means you need to roll over $1,500 of your own funds besides the bonus amount.

No-Deposit Bonuses

Such a bonus is also common for new customers. The point is that you get some gifts right after you sign up. It can come in a form of free cash or free spins for slots. You can’t withdraw the money you won from such a bonus without making some deposit and real money spins before.

Free Spins

Free Spins allow you to place bets on slots without spending your real-money deposit. Such spins usually have a maximum bet amount and also come with particular wagering requirements.

Cashback bonuses

Some casinos are generous enough to partly refund you what you have lost. Usually, such a bonus implies particular requirements: for instance, a certain deposit amount you made beforehand.

Best Online Casinos with Great Bonuses

So you know the types of rewards. Okay, but which clubs to join when you live in Brazil? And what are the most generous ones, after all?

We’ll tell you in a nutshell about the top online casinos in Brazil, and give you the list of available bonuses in May 2022. So, without further ado — here is an overview of the safest and most profitable online gambling platforms available for Brazilian users.

Experts and gamblers usually consider Stake.com as one of the best legit online casinos overall. Besides, it often appears in various best Bitcoin casino rankings. Are you searching for any proof? The most reliable one is of course the independent reviews. There are plenty of them: for instance, Stake’s AskGamblers.com page has much positive feedback from real users.

Quick facts:

Year established: 2017

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Restricted countries: USA

Customer support: 24/7

Site languages: English, German, Spanish, Chinese, French, and more

The brand offers much fun for both sports bettors and casino enthusiasts. Its casino section features games from many top-tier gaming providers. Among them are Netent, BetSoft, QuickSpin, Red Tiger, Microgaming, Playtech, and many more. The providers’ choice is probably the best thing about the Stake online casino: you will most likely find all your favorite titles and plenty of new ones.

Besides the top popular slots like Sweet Bonanza, Mega Moolah, Gonzo’s Quest, or Jumanji, you can find some exclusives, too. At the moment, there are twenty options under the Stake Exclusives tab. The collection includes live and RNG games by BGaming, Evolution Gaming, QuickSpin, and Spinomenal.

Besides traditional online casino gaming options, you can opt for so-called Challenges. It’s simple: you spin slots and gain achievements that pay off! For instance, a Barn Festival Challenge can bring you a 0.03307000BTC prize if you are the first to hit 10,000 with a $0.10 bet.

Here are some more challenges, but the overall number exceeds forty.

The minimum deposit is only $5, and you can choose from both crypto and fiat payment options. The Stake accepts the following methods:

Crypto: BTC, LTC, ETH, and other coins;

Fiat: MasterCard credit and debit cards, ApplePay, GooglePay, SamsungPay.

Available bonuses:

Another great perk of the Stake casino is its bonuses. The choice involves literally all sorts of promos to opt-in: from a welcome gift to various giveaways and challenges. Here are the most lucrative ones:

Welcome Bonus: use the casino promo code GET10BACKBONUS to get a 10% Rakeback welcome bonus;

Stake's Weekly Giveaway: place online casino bets to roll in a giveaway with a $50,000 prize pool;

Pragmatic Drops and Wins: play Pragmatic qualifying games (Sweet Bonanza, Floating Dragon, and more) and get awards for random drops. The prize pool exceeds $1,000,000;

Stake’s Daily Races: place sports or casino bets to get leaderboard points. The first 5,000 leaders share a $100,000 prize pool, depending on their place.

BitStarz is a proud winner of various awards: for instance, it is the best online casino of 2021 according to CasinoMeister. Experts also refer to it as a top crypto casino. It offers a comparatively large gaming library, works with top software providers, and has a great UI/UX. As a cherry on the pie, BitStarz is one of the best online casinos for those who want to try out crypto gambling. It has clear and simple guides on how to buy crypto and exchange it for euro and offers special Bitcoin slots.

Quick facts:

Year established: 2014

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Restricted countries: USA

Customer support: 24/7

Site languages: English, Japanese, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian

The library consists of almost 2 800 titles, including specials and live dealer options. All online casino games are conveniently divided into several categories as follows:

Slots: Wolf Gold, Gates of Olympus, Wild Spin, Sweet Bonanza, and more;

Table Games: different variants of blackjack, roulette, poker, Sic Bo;

BitStarz Originals: six exclusives that include a slot game, a wheel, dice, Limbo, blackjack, and Plinko;

Jackpots: Mega Moolah, Master of Stars, and other popular and brand new titles;

Live dealer games: various versions of roulette, poker, blackjack, and a couple of game shows like Crazy Time;

Bitcoin games;

Megaways collection;

The ‘Book’ series;

Provably Fair Games;

Classic slots;

Trending games.

The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC.

Overall, BitStarz has a pretty fine rating among gamblers and nice reviews.

Available bonuses:

BitStarz is not as generous in terms of bonuses as the previous brand. However, there’s still something to profit from. Most bonuses are related to leaderboards when you earn points for spinning slots. So here are the currently available promos:

Welcome Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

Loyalty Program Tournament: play any games and get points. The first 40 players will get cash prizes, with $10,000 for the first place

Slot Wars: a weekly slots leaderboard with a prize pool of $5,000 and 5,000 free spins;

Table Wars: a weekly table games leaderboard with a $10,000 cash prize pool;

Welcome Freeroll: a tournament that counts all bonus and real money bets; the prize pool is $1,000.

7BitCasino is famous for its variety of software providers — it offers games powered by 60+ players on the iGaming market, such as 1x2 Gaming, iSoftBet, PariPlay, Relax Gaming, and the list goes on. Pretty obviously, it has one of the biggest casino libraries: it’s hard to compete with its collection exceeding 4,000 titles.

Quick facts:

Year established: 2014

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Restricted countries: USA, UK, Spain, Sweden, and more

Customer support: 24/7

Site languages: English, French, Polish, Russian, German, Czech.

To get access to the online casino library and bonuses, you need to sign up first. The platform is closed for guest users, but you can luckily complete the registration within a couple of minutes. As you enter your account, you find yourself in a lobby with the following game categories:

Hits: the hottest games like Aztec Coins, Money Train, Pirate Map, etc;

Slots: the full collection of slots, from three-reel fruit machines to progressive jackpots;

New: the latest releases;

Jackpot Games: Lucky Egypt, Noble Sky, 20 SuperStars, and many more;

Live Games: American and European Roulettes, Oracle Roulette, Las Vegas Roulette, Casino Hold’em, Golden Baccarat, and other versions of popular table games;

Table Games: all sorts of Las Vegas-style entertainment from classical Hold’em to games shows like Instant Bingo

Bitcoin Games: Primal Hunt, Thai Blossoms, Buffalo Trail, and more, with approximately 300 options.

You can select slots from the mentioned categories or search them by names, providers, or special features as follows:

High Risk;

Low Risk;

Bonus Buy;

Bonus Rounds;

Fruit Games;

Megaways.

The minimum deposit is €1 and you can choose between classical and alternative payment methods. They include Bitcoin and other cryptos, bank cards and transfers, money orders, Neteller, Skrill, and PaySafeCard.

Available bonuses:

The 7Bit online casino bonus system is pretty traditional. There is a welcome bonus and a couple of promos for existing customers:

Welcome bonus: 100% welcome prize and 100 FREE SPINS;

Daily Cashback: 5%-15% cashback for previous day losses. The cashback amount depends on how much you deposit

Monday Reload: a 25% reload bonus up to 0.001 BTC

Wednesday Free Spins: deposit $55 or 0.001 BTC and get 100 free spins or $25/0,0004 BTC and get 40 free spins every Wednesday

Weekend Cashback: a 5%-20% cashback for all deposits made on Saturdays and Sundays.

Bets.io has a great mobile interface as one of its main perks. You can of course play on PC, too, and it’s also a real gem for mobile gamblers. The library consists of almost 2,000 titles available for instant play, without any additional software required.

Although the casino is relatively new, it has already gained the trust of thousands of users worldwide. Some call it one of the best online casinos for real money: just look at some reviews at AskGamblers.

Quick facts:

Year established: 2021

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Restricted countries: USA, UK, Canada, and more

Customer support: 24/7

Site languages: English, French, Spanish, German.

Here you can select between slots, live dealer casino games, RNG table games, jackpots, Feature Buys, and various miscellaneous options. For instance, you can opt for mini-games like Minesweeper, Wild Texas, Heads and Tails, Keno, etc. Among the providers are such big names as 1x2 Gaming, Ezugi, Netent, Oryx, Play’N Go, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger Gaming, and more.

Although Bets.io is one of the best online real money casinos, you can still try out most of the games for free. Just opt for a demo version of a slot from your mobile device or PC website version.

The minimum deposit depends on a selected currency, for example, BTC 0,0001. Note: Bets.io doesn’t accept anything but the following cryptos:

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

Bitcoin Cash;

Dogecoin;

Litecoin;

Tether.

Available bonuses:

The bonus system is pretty modest but transparent and fair.

Welcome Bonus: Daily Cashback Up to 20%;

Wednesday Free Spins: 20, 30, or 50 free spins for Wednesday deposits

Weekend Reload Bonus: a 50% deposit match up to 100 mBTC and 60 free spins for deposits made from Friday to Sunday

This is another top online casino working exclusively with crypto. It is a fixture at various best crypto betting sites rankings and has pretty nice customer reviews. It automatically means two great perks for online casino real money gamblers. First, it is about big deposit and withdrawal limits. Second — all transactions are super fast compared to many other popular online casinos.

Quick facts:

Year established: 2013

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Restricted countries: USA, UK, China, and more

Customer support: 24/7

Site languages: English, French, Spanish, German.

Cloudbet offers sports betting options and features an extensive library of slots, table games, and live dealer games. Featuring new and classical titles from Play N’Go, Netent, Betsoft, Microgaming, and more, the library is not really big, though. At the moment, the number of titles does not exceed 1,000 games. So, you can regard it as one of the best casinos online for newbies. It allows you to check out all sorts of online casino real money games if you have never come across one.

The casino does not disclose its maximum deposit and withdrawal limits, but they are pretty high according to user reviews. The support proceeds with most payout requests within 24 hours. Still, some customers claim there might be delays, but it still does not take more than a couple of days.

Available bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC

Free Spins Tuesdays: Deposit €20 or more on Tuesday and get 20 free spins for the Jurassic Party slot

Mega Flash Win: play Spinomenal slots to come across a random stake multiplier of up to x1000

Thursday Deposit Bonus: get a deposit match on Thursdays; the bonus amount depends on your loyalty tier

JooCasino is one of the few best online gambling sites that feature a native app for iOS and Android.

Quick facts:

Year established: 2014

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Restricted countries: USA, UK, China, and more

Customer support: 24/7

Site languages: English, Russian, Polish, Finnish, Japanese, Norwegian, German, Spanish.

So as you’ve guessed, this casino is the top stop for gamblers who like to play mobile real online gambling games. However, the PC version is also user-friendly and convenient even for novices.

Another thing that jumps into the eye is a hefty list of software providers. There are almost 100 of them, which means there is hardly a game you won’t find. Some of the top titles are the Gates of Olympus, Book of Dead, Hand of Anubis, and many more. There are various theme slots, and also the simplest old-school fruit games.

The minimum deposit is €10, and the good news is that JooCasino offers both fiat and cryptocurrencies. You can pay and withdraw via the following methods:

Credit/Debit cards by Visa/Mastercard/Maestro;

E-wallets: Neteller, Skrill;

PaySafeCard;

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins.

Available bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: $1,000 and 100 FREE SPINS!

Second Deposit Bonus: 50% deposit match of up to €300

Third Deposit Bonus: 50% deposit match of up to €500 + 50 free spins

Monday Reload Bonus: 40% deposit match of up to €100

Wednesday Reload Bonus: 100 free spins

High Roller Reload Bonus: 50% deposit match of up to €1,000

PM.io is a sister company of the pretty famous PariMatch sports betting brand. It promotes itself as a crypto casino full of promos and fun ways to make a gambling experience different.

Quick facts:

Year established: 2014

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Restricted countries: USA, UK, China, and more

Customer support: 24/7

Site languages: English, Spanish.

One of the best features of PariMatch online casino is its VIP club which has tailor-made terms to join. The fact is that there are no rules you can follow to become a member of this club as it depends on your gambling activity.

What about games? PM.io has it all from famous slots to progressive jackpots or Drops and Wins. The most impressive part is the live dealer games section. It contains almost 500 titles from Absolute Live Gaming, Fugaso, BGaming, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Kalamba, and more. Among the hottest ones are the following:

Diamond Roulette by Ezugi;

Blackjack Live by Ezugi;

Blackjack by Evolution;

Bet on Teen Patti by Ezugi;

Baccarat by Pragmatic Play.

Speaking about activities but slots and tables, there are lotteries, tournaments, and special crypto slots.

Available bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: enter the promo code FIRST and get a bonus of 100% up to 1.5 BTC

Cashback: a 10% cashback for deposits from €100;

Live Casino Cashback: a 5% cashback for deposits from €25;

Monday Reload Bonus: 50 free spins for deposits made on Monday;

Friday Reload Bonus: 25% deposit match up to €100 for deposits made on Friday

Conclusion

So, what is the best online casino for real money? We gathered the safest places with the greatest bonus and gaming options so you are free to use our guide! To make your final choice, double-check the bonuses, currencies, and geo-restrictions to perfectly suit your needs. You can try more than one place, after all, to decide on your favorite gaming spot. Still, mind the responsible gambling principles and keep your gaming fun, not an addiction.

DISCLAIMER:

Some casinos can restrict access to the residents outside of Brazil due to the local laws, so check them to make sure that online gambling is legal in your country. Keep in mind that all websites are 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction or know a person who suffers from it, we recommend you to call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700. An advisor will talk to you and help to make online gambling a safe activity for you and the people you love.

Visit the following organizations to find help for problems with gambling addiction:

Gamblers Anonymous

National Council on Problem Gambling

Gambling Therapy