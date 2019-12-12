TOP 5 demanded professions in India for students to note

Details

India is a formidable economic, social, education, and professional force. It has produced some of the best scholars in the world. It also offers the world competent professionals, working in local as well as international companies. Working in India or abroad also comes with incredible rewards.

An Indian student must position himself or herself to rise to some of the best professions in the market today. Here are the top-on-demand professions in India that you should be targeting while in college or choosing a career.

Lead Generator

A lead generator is a blend between sales and marketing. You initiate interest in a product or project, then proceed to close the business through a sale. Lead generators study customer behaviors and preferences. By understanding your prospective client, you tailor personalized campaigns that can deliver expected sale results.

A lead generator is paid on commission. You have a chance to determine your salary and, especially, be rewarded for the effort you put in every sales situation. Marketing agencies require lead generators to run their campaigns. Information and technology companies are also employing a lot of lead generators to work in the digital space.

Lead generators require advanced market research skills. You must also understand the latest trends in different markets to know the best time to strike. Further, you need organizational as well as people skills to manage your customers.

2. Tech engineers and technicians

Everyone has one form of a gadget. It could be a phone, tablet, computer, laptop, and other electronic devices. Factories require engineers and technicians to develop the equipment. If you have the engineering and technician skills, you will have an upper hand.

The equipment and gadgets require regular maintenance and repair. You will be trusted with keeping these gadgets and equipment in perfect working order. The job gives you a chance to work as an employee or start your venture as an entrepreneur.

Engineers are some of the best-paid professionals. They have opportunities to work as freelancers even while in employment. It is one of the professions that will never run out of demand.

3. Software Developers

The growing computer uptake has heightened the demand for software development. Businesses and professionals are looking for experts to develop the best software to offer dynamic solutions. Others require experts to customize the available apps. If you have the skills, you stand to reap excellent rewards.

Software engineering requires basic IT knowledge. You also need the latest tricks and techniques in software development. You must have the tools to complete simple as well as complex software engineering projects. Software engineers are solution providers. A creative mind with excellent IT skills will make the best software developer.

4. Digital and Social Media Management

The growing role of social media in business and professional life has led to the development of a unique class of professionals. They work on phones or tablets yet influence buying decisions by millions of people. A digital and social media management professional must understand the features of each platform. He also needs to understand the target market and the product on offer. It is one of the most lucrative new jobs in the market.

5. Strategic managers

Can you turn around the fortunes of a company? India is looking for you. You need to be a risk-taker as well as preserve the capital of your employer. Strategic managers steer companies and brands during a crisis. The role comes with excellent rewards.

India has some of the best learning institutions that will prepare you for the future work environment. Choose your profession wisely to avoid wasting your time or ending up in a poorly paying job. Whether you are looking at employment or entrepreneurship, India has every opportunity to fulfill your potential.