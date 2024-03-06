Top 10 best young players in the world in 2024

Details

World football is constantly evolving, with new talents emerging each year eager to establish themselves among the elite. The year 2024 has introduced a constellation of young and talented footballers who have already made a name for themselves with impressive performances. In this article, we have compiled a ranking of the most promising young players whose explosive progress has captured the attention of experts and fans alike. These players combine extraordinary abilities, exceptional work ethic, and a hunger for victories, promising a bright future at the pinnacle of global football. The ranking is based on statistical data, analysis of the players' current form, and their impact on club and national team results.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

At 20 years old, Bellingham realized his dream by joining Real Madrid. His versatility, excellent field vision, and mastery in both attack and defense make him an ideal midfielder. Over time, he is sure to claim trophies with the Madrid club.

Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri, at 21, justified the €5 million paid by Barcelona for him in 2019. His field vision, technique, and passing game are captivating. The winner of the "Golden Boy" award in 2021 is already the team's leader despite injury problems.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Saka, at 22, continues to progress, showcasing increasingly spectacular dribbling and effective shots. He has been recognized as England's best player for several seasons and is a leading force for Arsenal.

Gavi (Barcelona)

At 19, La Masia graduate Gavi is compared to club legends for his field vision and passing skills. The "Golden Boy" winner in 2022 has already become a key figure in Barcelona's midfield.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Musiala, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder, made history with Bayern Munich, debuting in the Bundesliga at 17. His phenomenal dribbling, field vision, and goal creation have earned him four Bundesliga titles.

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

At 21, Camavinga has already won the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish La Liga with Real Madrid. His versatility allows him to play in various midfield positions, showcasing excellent field vision and technique.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Wirtz, at 20, was considered one of Germany's brightest talents until an injury sidelined him for the 2022 World Cup. However, the midfielder impressively returned and now leads Bayer in the title race with his dribbling, speed, and passing.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

The £77 million paid by Manchester City for the 21-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol is a testament to his talent. His outstanding performance at the 2022 World Cup and in the Bundesliga has established him as a defensive leader and aerial play master.

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Playing for a powerhouse like PSG before turning 18 is a feat not everyone can achieve. Yet, 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery has played over 50 matches for Parisians and is a key player for both the team and the French national squad, showcasing enormous potential.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Nineteen-year-old forward Evan Ferguson burst into the elite of English football in the 2022/23 season, scoring 10 goals in 25 matches for Brighton across all competitions. Described by Alan Shearer as a "real player," the young Irish forward resembles the legendary Harry Kane and possesses significant potential, likely to replicate the success of his compatriot.