Three Tips To Help You Build Muscle Mass

Building muscle is hard. We won't dress it up. You aren't going to be seeing massive gains overnight. This is a journey that will take months, sometimes years. however, if you keep at it, you will get there.

Trust us.

We don't know what condition you are in right now, but we can promise you that there have been countless people before you who have been in exactly the same position (and perhaps worse) who have seen whopping great gains. There is no reason why you can't.

To make it easier for you, we want to share with you the three secrets to building muscle. Well, they aren't secrets as such. They are tips that will help you speed up results.

Tip 1 – Get On A Good Workout Plan

First things first, you need to get on a workout routine that works for you. There are two exceedingly important things that you need to consider here:

You need to work out regularly. Ideally, at least 5 times per week. 6 times, if you can manage it.

You need a workout regime that allows you to reach your goals. It should be challenging, but not impossible.

Most people know that you need to have a regular exercise regime, so we won't focus on that too much. All we want to say is that you do need to work out regularly. You can't work out a little and then take major breaks. That doesn't work. You need to keep pushing your muscles to make them grow. One rest day per week. Maximum.

The second point is a little bit more challenging. This is because we all have our own strength levels. We all have our aims when it comes to working out. We all have a fixed amount of time that we can workout per day. Most of us probably won't have the time to spend hours and hours in the gym per day. It may be one or two hours, at the most.

We suggest that you do a little bit of research into workout routines. You may even want to purchase a guide to working out. It will provide you with a ton of assistance when you are new to building muscle. There are three things that you will need to consider when working out:

Your workout should feel difficult, but not impossible to complete. If it feels too easy, you aren't pushing yourself hard enough. You won't build up muscle like that.

You need to target each of your muscle groups. If you have a limited amount of time, then dedicate a day to your legs, a day to the upper-body, etc.

Make sure you throw some cardio in there. It isn't all about strength training!

Tip 2 – Fix Your Diet

If you are looking to build muscle, then you need to sort out your diet.

Your main focus will be ensuring that you have something that is balanced. You need a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals to build up muscle. Give your body the tools that it needs. A multivitamin may come in handy here.

You need a ton of protein if you are building muscle. Proteins are the building blocks of the human body. Proteins are required for a ton of processes in your body. When you are building muscle, your body will use those proteins. Ideally, you should be getting around 1g of protein in your body for every 1/2 kilo that you weigh.

Thankfully, there are tons of protein sources out there. Most people who are looking to build muscle will look at meat sources e.g. red meat, chicken, etc. If you aren't a meat eater then eggs and dairy can deliver much of the protein that you need.

If you are a vegan then you will need to look into lentils, seeds, and nuts. Try to get a bit of protein in every single meal that you eat.

Try to cut back on the bad fats and aim for healthy fats instead (your body does need fat). Nuts will help here, as will oily fish.

The most important thing to consider is your carbs. We have seen plenty of guides that talk about carbs and how they are important to building muscle mass. They aren't. Carbs serve one purpose and one purpose only; to quickly replenish your energy after you have worked out.

You should be keeping carbs in your day-to-day meals to a minimum. Some, but not a lot. Although, a natural healthy diet will go minimal on the carbs anyway.

You can then have some sort of carbohydrates after you have finished working out. Many supplements will have some carbs in them, so this shouldn't be too much of an issue.

As long as you follow this advice, then you will be giving your body the tools that it needs to build muscle. Honestly, much of the diet stuff is going to be common sense. Eat a healthy diet with proteins and you should be well on your way to getting the muscles that you want.

Tip 3 – Use Science-backed Supplements

There are a lot of people that will not take supplements when they are trying to build muscle. However, we feel that you are doing a disservice to yourself here. You are really going to be limiting the gains that you can make.

Now, we must stress that you should only be going for science-backed supplements. Don't pick up a random supplement that makes random claims about how great they are. This very rarely pans out. Look for those supplements that have science backing up how great they will be for your system.

Always buy from a high-quality supplement store.

Now, supplements will do a lot of things for your body to assist with muscle gain. This can include:

Boosted Endurance

The more you work out, the more muscle you will build. Simple as that. Long gym sessions are great and science-backed supplements can help to boost your endurance levels massively. Even if you can squeeze an extra 10-20 minutes out of every workout session, you will benefit rapidly.

Increased Focus

The increased focus levels will allow you to keep your eye on the goal. This will work hand in hand with endurance to ensure that you stay working out for as long as possible.

Increased Muscle Pumps

Muscle pumps is the name given to the temporary growth in muscles that you will have when you are working out. It is said that increased muscle pumps lead to faster muscle growth. Supplements can help to boost your pumps.

Boosted Muscle Growth

Many post-workout supplements are loaded with ingredients that can stimulate muscle growth after a workout session. Some supplements are loaded up with protein so you can give your body that extra dose of protein when you need it.

Fat Loss

You can't build up muscle without cutting fat. Many supplements now work to quickly reduce fat levels in a person.

Recovery

Remember what we said at the start? The key to successful muscle building is to keep at it. Good science-backed supplements will lower your recovery times meaning that you keep going back to that gym. The more you go back to the gym, and the more regularly you do it, the bigger the gains you will get.

Start Building Your Muscle Today

You aren't going to get the muscles that you want next week. You won't even get them a few months from now. However, if you follow the three tips for building muscle and stick at it then you will eventually get the muscles that you want.

Get started on your muscle-building journey by picking up a few science-backed supplements today. Then all you need to do is start eating right and getting yourself a regular workout schedule. You'll be golden!