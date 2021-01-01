Three of the Top CBD Oils for Chronic Pain and Inflammation

Pain can often be the result of inflammation. A lot of people get confused about inflammation and why it occurs. Inflammation is the body’s way of responding to an injury or disease. It sends a series of immune cells to protect the affected area, resulting in localized swelling, pain or redness. This would be known as acute inflammation.

If the inflammation occurs for too long, it is known as chronic inflammation. That is when the vital bodily organs and tissues become affected because of the excessive amounts of free radicals produced. More free radicals in the body mean you have fewer antioxidants, resulting in what is known as oxidative stress.

The combination of oxidative stress and inflammation can cause many severe health conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, obesity, mental stress, cancer, and chronic pain. Even though inflammation is supposed to help the body, it can hurt the body if the inflammation goes for too long. The only solution is to stop the inflammation with a treatment that possesses anti-inflammatory properties.

How CBD Reduces Chronic Pain and Inflammation

Numerous scientific studies have supported CBD oil for pain and inflammation. CBD possesses the necessary anti-inflammatory properties to stop chronic inflammation from progressing further and getting worse. Less chronic inflammation means less chronic pain and anxiety. Some studies have even found patients to become less depressed as a result.

CBD effectively alleviates chronic pain and inflammation because it targets the cannabinoid receptors in the brain that manage sensory perception and pain perception. In other words, it kind of tricks your brain into not sensing the pain you would normally feel from an illness or injury.

The ability to not feel pain will lower free radical production and allow antioxidants to thrive in the body. The best part is that CBD offers zero adverse side effects as long as you consume the dosages recommended.

Three of the Best CBD Companies

If you have to be wary of some CBD companies because they sell cheap CBD products with loads of filler ingredients. The only way to truly experience pain and inflammation relief is to consume full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oils with organic ingredients only.

We’ve selected three of the best CBD companies and oils for combating chronic pain and inflammation. Each one has an outstanding reputation and high praise from their customers.

Royal CBD

According to numerous laboratory test results, Royal CBD is a superior CBD oil brand that offers the best CBD oil for pain and inflammation. It is a premium CBD oil that provides quality over quantity. The company operates organic hemp farms in California to produce the freshest and most effective CBD oil extract for its customers.

Royal CBD oil products are mentioned in countless publications, such as High Times, Healthline and Huff Post. They have some of the highest potency compared to other CBD oil products on the market. Just place a few drops of Royal CBD oil beneath your tongue and wait for 30 to 60 seconds. Then you can swallow the oil. You should feel the effects within 20 minutes or less.

Gold Bee

Gold Bee also operates organic hemp farms in California. The organic CBD oil extract is mixed with medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) oil. The MCT oil contains healthy fatty acids that are quickly metabolized by the body. When combined with CBD, the MCT oil serves as a carrier base and allows the CBD compounds to get absorbed faster in the body. You shouldn’t have to wait more than 10 minutes to experience pain relief.

Area 52

Area 52 has some of the best CBD oil products because they mix Delta-8 THC and CBD. Don’t worry about the legalities of consuming Delta-8 THC. It does not possess the same psychoactive properties of Delta-9 THC, which means you cannot get high from consuming them.

Area 52 CBD oils taste extra sweet. They don’t use any sugars to produce the sweet taste either. Instead, they use a natural plant-based sweetener called stevia and natural vanilla extract. Now you can enjoy the taste of your CBD oil as you receive its benefits.

CBD Oils vs. CBD Topicals

CBD oils and CBD topicals are both recommended for treating chronic pain and inflammation. You might decide to use each type of product at different times. For instance, if you tear your calf muscles while playing sports, your chronic pain and inflammation exist in a particular area of your body. The most effective way to alleviate this localized pain is to apply a CBD topical ointment or cream.

CBD topicals can treat all exterior pain and inflammation symptoms, such as arthritis, headaches, back pain, knee pain, and physical injuries. The application process is relatively simple too. Just squeeze a little bit of the CBD topical formula onto your fingers and gently massage the solution onto the affected surface of your skin.

If you want to double up on the CBD treatment, you can also consume CBD internally. Give your entire body some pain relief with CBD oil, gummies, or vapes. Gummies are infused with CBD oil, but you have to pass them through your digestive system before feeling the positive effects. Depending on the speed of your metabolism, it could take up to 2 hours before you feel anything.

We recommend that you consume CBD oil under your tongue. It is the fastest way to get anti-inflammatory compounds into your bloodstream and circulating throughout your body. If you combine that with a CBD topical treatment, your chronic pain and inflammation should subside in no time.

Final Words

If you’ve never consumed CBD oil before, you should start with a smaller dosage and work your way up to a higher dosage. Everyone has a different reaction to CBD the first time they take it. Some people might experience slight headaches or nausea if they consume too much the first time. Try out a 300 to 500 mg dose until you feel the effects. If you like what you feel, you can upgrade to a 1,500 or 2,500 mg bottle.