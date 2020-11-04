Branded Voices

The Ultimate Windows Upgrading Guide for Beginners

We all want the best and the most recent version of everything there is, especially the operating system of your computer. According to a recent survey, close to one billion people use Windows, worldwide. So, if you are a Windows user wanting to upgrade to the latest version, this is the right article for You.

Finding Out whether your Operating System is Compatible or not.

Not every operating system is compatible with the current version upgrade of windows. So, if you want to upgrade to the latest version of Windows, you need to get the compatible version. For systems using operating system versions lesser than Windows 7, getting a prompt of an upgrade to Windows 10 is very difficult.

For people, who are using Windows XP and Vista, the first thing will be to convert it to Windows 7 or 8.1. Also, this upgrade feature will be only available for paid and genuine versions of Windows, with a lifetime subscription to regular updates to the OS. If you are using any pirated version of the Operating System, you will never get to update your system.

While you are converting to the latest version, you can easily buy a Windows 10, and that will save you from the hassles of an upgrade. Or, you can install Windows 8.1 and then upgrade it to the latest version. With the prompt, it will download the software package on its own followed by the installation.

What are the basic requirements for upgrading to the latest version of Windows?

For upgrading to the latest Operating System, your computer needs to have the right specifications, as well. In that case, the basic requirements will be as follows:

Processor

The processing unit is like the brain of the computer, and it is extremely crucial for the computer to operate properly and perform tasks. The processor combines with the Operating System which finally helps you do the necessary jobs. For the latest version, the minimum processing speed has to be 1 GHz.

RAM

The Random Access Memory is the powerhouse of the computer, and it is required by all software applications to work smoothly. Since the Operating System is also an extensive software application, it also requires RAM. The minimum requirement of RAM for the latest windows is 1 GB for 32 bit and 2 GB for 64 bit.

Memory

The ROM of the computer will help the computer save all its protocols and files. The minimum hard-drive requirement will be 16 GB for 32-bit and 32 GB for 64-bit OS.

Graphics Driver

The graphics card and drivers play an important role in the functioning of the screen and is the core of all the visual aspects of the computer. The latest version of Windows 10 for use requires a minimum of DirectX 9.

Display

The minimum screen resolution for the Windows 10 is 800*600. Although, it is a secondary parameter, still, it works the best in the resolution of 1366*768.

Backing up your existing Files on the Computer

Before you upgrade to the latest version of Windows, you need to back up your entire computer, so that you don’t risk losing your data. The best options available to back up all the important files can be either on the cloud or on an external drive.

This will help you store the files easily and minimize the chance of it getting corrupted. You can also save the settings protocols, so that, after the upgrade, the computer will have similar basic settings.

Upgrading to Windows 10 after subsequent upgrade from accepted OS Versions

If you have Windows 7, then you need to first check if Windows 8 and 8.1 is available or not. You can check that by going to Start – Control Panel – System and Security and then Windows. If you find that the latest software update is available, make sure you have an active internet connection to install it.

If you have Windows 8 or 8.1, you will now receive a prompt to upgrade to the latest version. That is only possible if your current OS is already upgraded. You can check it via Start – PC Settings – Update Recovery – Windows Update.

So, for all the beginners, if you follow this article well, you will not only keep your Windows OS updated but, it will also help you in keeping your data secure pre and post-upgrade, as well.