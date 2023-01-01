The Top 5 Online US Sportsbooks Most Popular Among Bettors Right Now

Details

Of all the gambling activities available, perhaps none come close to sports betting. The act of betting on the outcome of a particular sport, hoping your team or the game goes your way, is a thrill like no other. With multiple sports, there are various ways to make your bets and win.

The COVID-19 viral pandemic has restrained and restricted most social movements for the past two years. With a lack of entertainment opportunities, people have turned to sports betting as a recreation. The activity allows bettors to strategize, expand their tastes, and, most of all, have fun. Now that sounds like a winning combination!

However, to pick the right sports bookie for your wagers in the US, you should decide on a betting establishment. Placing your stake with the first bookie that comes along won't do. Luckily for you, our gambling expert Tim Harrison has reviewed a few of the most popular spots in the States. These online betting institutions offer multiple benefits and bonuses. You can look up some of the hottest online sportsbook reviews listed on this page for a better idea. Harrison, with BetZillion, has investigated the top five US sportsbooks in detail below. For more information and other sports bookies, check out the site on the link. You will not regret it. Go on, read now!

Betting Genius Tim Harrison on How to Choose an Online Sportsbook

The advent of the internet and increased open-mindedness have produced and continue to create more sportsbooks than ever before. You will find a new establishment popping up nearly every hour or so. While it offers a player multiple opportunities to spread their wagers, hang on. You must consider some factors before jumping on the first offer you come across on the internet. To know more – watch this video below:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YpifP38ld_w" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The countless sports bookie establishments contain many bad apples, which you must steer clear off to avoid scams. Nevertheless, knowing whether such a bookie is trustworthy is sometimes possible. You are lucky if you want to know how to pick the wheat from the chaff. Trans4mind teams up with the best brains in the betting market to bring tips to help you on your way. Read them below.

Read the Reviews – One of the most reliable ways to know whether a sportsbook is worth your time and money is to check out its reputation. You can read the reviews left by past players. Check out the pros and cons and choose for yourself. A trustworthy sports bookie will do its best to please its patrons and ensure good reviews.

Check Out the Licensing – Checking the licensing of a casino or a bookie may not be someone's first action when they visit the place. It turns out to be a significant mistake. Always check whether the sports bookie maintains its claims of operating legally under the suitable licenses by gambling authorities. You should avoid seedy establishments that can't efficiently display their licensing documents.

Payment Methods – A trustworthy betting establishment will always have the interests of its customers at heart. One way to know this is to check the bookie's payment methods to patrons. A wide selection of transaction methods proves that financing businesses are willing to partner up with the establishment.

Now you know what to watch out for in a reliable sports bookie. Let us look at the five most famous sportsbooks and what they offer to bettors.

FanDuel

was Founded in – 2009.

Founder(s) – Nigel Eccles, Lesley Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Rob Jones, and Chris Stafford

Bonus – Bet $5 and get $150.

Pros

It is an excellent app for the US sports betting base.

It provides a wide range of banking methods.

You will find multiple sporting events for placing bets.

The FanDuel apps are available for Android and iPhone platforms.

It is licensed to operate in various jurisdictions.

The attention to detail regarding the betting events, overall vibe, and marketing assures customers that FanDuel cares about its clients.

It is the best site for fantasy sports betting.

Cons

There need to be more good fantasy sports titles.

FanDuel does not allow fractional or decimal odds to occur.

William Hill

Founded in – 1934

Founder(s) – William Hill

Bonus – Risk-free bets up to $500.

Pros

As a well-known sportsbook spot, the establishment receives footfall from almost all corners worldwide.

The site is top-rated among patrons for offering a variety of welcome bonuses, gifts, promotions, prizes, etc.

It is known for its impeccable customer support.

The site also boasts countless deposit options.

Bettors can get the best streaming service through WHTV.

Cons

The odds are very tight, causing unnecessary restrictions during the betting process.

Ladbrokes

was Founded in – 1886.

Founder(s) – Hilton Group plc.

Bonus – Bet £10 to get £10.

Pros

The sports bookie has obtained a European license.

Multiple sports and live events are available for bettors to place wagers.

The website is straightforward and has a friendly interface for newbies.

Bettors declare great odds at the sportsbook.

Superb customer service around the clock is its hallmark.

Cons

There is no in-play betting available for horse racing.

The online sportsbook is not available in the US.

BetMGM

Was Founded in – 2018.

Founder(s) – MGM Resorts and Entain Holdings

Bonus – A risk-free Bonus of up to $500.

Pros

The app version offers a wide range of opportunities. It is also free.

The design of the website is decent and manageable.

Bettors receive good opportunities to choose from various American sports.

Cons

The promotions of BetMGM are directed toward American sports and only a few European sports.

The site does not support the live chat option.

LVBet

Was Founded in – 2015.

Founder(s) – Fairload Ltd.

Bonus – $1,175.20+1000 spins.

Pros

The free LVBet app allows you to bet from wherever and whenever.

Some of the many features available are live streaming of events as well as live betting.

LVBet is the place for all sports betting – get a multitude of Esports and sports-related mega events for your wagers.

Cons

Sports betting needs to see the love that the online casino fares. The promotions could be better for sports bettors, unlike casino goers.

The website is very buggy. Users report lagging issues on the website; sometimes, options are unavailable.

A Final Word

There is a detailed review of the five hottest sportsbooks. Tim Harrison has compiled the pros, cons, bonuses, and other facts about each sports bookie on our list. You can visit the BetZillion page for reviews of other famous sports bookies.

Always conduct your research, no matter which bookie you choose to place your wager with. Check out the ins and out of any establishment, online or physical. It will help you avoid a lot of headaches down the road. However, once you pick your choice, remember to take advantage of the bonuses and have fun!