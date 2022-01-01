The Latest Developments in The Cryptomarket

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/y3FRkhP-UgY

Where do we go to learn all about BTC (Bitcoin)? We go online, of course! Check out the latest trends in this ever-growing world of new technologies, as well as the past decade's biggest milestones. The cryptocurrency market is continuously evolving and growing.

In the past year alone, the price of Bitcoin has risen by over 1,000%. It’s not unreasonable to think that cryptocurrencies will continue growing in value over the next few years.

For this reason, it’s important to keep an eye on the cryptocurrency market. It may be too early to invest in Bitcoin or other coins today, but if you do your homework and stay informed, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to get in on the ground floor of another crypto boom down the road.

Bitcoin has been the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap since its inception in 2009. It currently sits at $385 billion, which is more than twice as much as Ethereum’s market cap ($168 billion). However, there are a number of other coins that have seen their price increase significantly over the past year alone. For example:

Litecoin has seen its price increase by more than 2,800% over the past year and currently sits at $3.8 billion.

Ripple’s XRP token has gone from just $0.006 per coin in January 2017 to $2.19 today and is now worth a total of $23.7 billion—making it the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world after bitcoin.

Stellar’s XLM token has increased by more than 6,300% since January 2017 and currently sits at $2.95 billion.

Dash’s DASH token has gone from $11.79 to $230.25 over the past year and currently sits at $2.5 billion—making it the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency in the world after bitcoin and Ethereum (Ether).

NEO’s NEO token has gone from just $0.026 per coin in January 2017 to $164 today and is now worth a total of more than $10 billion—making it the third most valuable cryptocurrency in the world behind only Bitcoin and Ripple (XRP).

Cryptocurrencies are still in their infancy. But, as I’ve shown you today, there’s already a lot of money to be had in this burgeoning space. And since many of these digital assets have yet to reach their full potential value, there’s no telling just how much money could be made from investing in these currencies today.

If you’re interested in getting started with cryptocurrencies, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, don’t invest more than you can afford to lose. Cryptocurrencies can be volatile, so don’t put all of your eggs in one basket—even if it is Bitcoin (BTC).

Second, do your research before making an investment decision. There are tons of sites out there that provide information on how different currencies work and what the trends are for each coin.

However, if you know what you’re doing and are willing to take some risks, then it can be well worth it—particularly if one of these three coins ends up hitting a price spike like Bitcoin did in 2017.