The Kentucky Derby 2025: 5 Horses Leading the Race

As the Road to the Kentucky Derby unfolds, a new wave of talented colts has emerged, each staking their claim for a spot in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May 3rd. From dominant stakes winners to late-closing phenoms, these rising stars have demonstrated the speed, stamina, and adaptability required to compete at the highest level.

With major prep races still ahead, these colts will continue to test their mettle against top competition, fine-tuning their form for the ultimate challenge at Churchill Downs. But, which of these rising stars will seize Derby glory and etch their name into racing history?

Coal Battle

Coal Battle has emerged as one of the most promising Kentucky Derby contenders, demonstrating impressive growth ever since his debut. The dark bay son of Coal Front has secured three consecutive stakes victories, most recently showcasing his tactical adaptability with a 1 1/4-length triumph in the 1 1/16-mile Rebel Stakes last February 23, 2025.

His running style has matured significantly, transitioning from a speed-focused approach in his maiden win to a more composed and tactical presence in longer races. His ability to settle and accelerate highlights a colt learning to channel his natural speed effectively.

His versatility across varying track conditions adds to his appeal, boasting a perfect record on fast (3-for-3) and wet (2-for-2) surfaces. With steady progression in stakes competition and a proven ability to adapt tactically, Coal Battle stands out as a promising classic contender—though the true test will come in the Derby’s demanding final furlong.

Citizen Bull

Citizen Bull quickly emerges as a rising star, blazing through his juvenile campaign with the steady progression that fuels Kentucky Derby aspirations. The bay colt, a son of No Joke, made an emphatic debut at Del Mar in mid-August 2024, dominating a 5 1/2-furlong maiden special weight under Martin Garcia.

After starting his career in sprints, Citizen Bull took on new challenges by stepping up to seven furlongs in the September 2024 stakes race at Del Mar. Finishing third in that race proved to be a pivotal learning experience that would shape his future performances. His morning workouts at Santa Anita, particularly a bullet five-furlong drill in 58.80 last October 26, 2024, signaled his readiness for bigger challenges.

Also, the numbers paint a compelling picture: four starts, three wins, one third-place finish, and earnings surpassing $1.3 million. But it's how he has accomplished it—transitioning smoothly from sprints to routes, thriving on different tracks, and defeating progressively tougher competition—that has the racing world buzzing. His carefully managed progression, from early two-furlong drills at Los Alamitos to his dominant stakes performances, showcases a textbook example of patient and skillful development.

Chancer McPatrick

Races for 2-year-olds, especially maiden events, are often dominated by horses with early speed who benefit from racing near the pace and avoiding kickback. However, Flanagan Racing’s Chancer McPatrick defies the typical juvenile profile.

Debuting on July 27 at Saratoga, he displayed an impressive late kick, rallying from last in a field of 10 and overtaking four rivals in the final furlong to win by a length. He returned on September 2 for the $300,000 Hopeful Stakes (G1), Saratoga’s top race for 2-year-olds, where he once again closed powerfully, edging out favored Ferocious by half a length. His times—1:17.99 for 6 1/2 furlongs in his debut and 1:23.44 for 7 furlongs in the Hopeful—underscore his strong finishing speed.

Jockey Flavien Prat, who has guided the McKenzie colt in both starts, noted that a troubled start in the Hopeful caused him to hit the gate and briefly lose his stirrups. Yet, despite the adversity, Chancer McPatrick recovered and delivered another eye-catching rally from eighth, 9 1/2 lengths off the pace.

Sovereignty

Sovereignty has firmly established himself as a serious Kentucky Derby contender, showcasing the ideal blend of tactical speed and finishing power that defines a classic prospect. The Bill Mott-trained Godolphin homebred has demonstrated steady progression throughout his four-race career, culminating in a determined neck victory in the Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) on March 1, 2025.

Sired by leading stallion Into Mischief and out of the Bernardini mare Crowned, Sovereignty boasts a pedigree that balances speed and stamina. While Into Mischief is renowned for producing brilliant milers, his ability to sire classic-distance runners is well-proven. The Bernardini influence on the dam adds a crucial stamina component, reinforcing his potential to handle the Derby’s demanding 1 1/4-mile distance.

Journalism

Journalism, a bay colt born on February 6, 2022, has quickly emerged as a major contender in the lineup for the Kentucky Derby, solidifying his status as one of the top prospects on the road to Churchill Downs.

With 47.5 qualifying points, he has not only secured his place in the starting gate but has also positioned himself as a potential favorite in the prestigious race. Trained by Michael W. McCarthy, Journalism has consistently demonstrated a rare combination of speed, stamina, and mental toughness—key attributes needed to excel in the grueling 1 1/4-mile Derby.

His steady rise in the Derby rankings has been fueled by impressive performances against elite competition. His breakthrough victory in the Grade II Los Alamitos Futurity showcased his ability to compete at the highest level, defeating a formidable group of Bob Baffert trainees. With each race, he has proven his versatility, handling different distances and track conditions with confidence.

Sired by Curlin and out of the Uncle Mo mare Mopotism, Journalism boasts a pedigree rich in speed and stamina. His dam, Mopotism, was a graded stakes winner further reinforcing his potential for success at classic distances.

Final Words

As the Kentucky Derby draws nearer, the field of contenders continues to evolve, with each of these promising colts making their mark on the Road to the Derby. Coal Battle’s tactical versatility, Citizen Bull’s steady progression, Chancer McPatrick’s late-kick brilliance, Sovereignty’s classic pedigree, and Journalism’s rising star power all make them fascinating prospects for the sport’s biggest race.