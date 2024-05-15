The Influence of Teacher-Student Relationships on Academic Success

The problem of differentiated learning is familiar to pedagogical science and practice. Differentiated training and education, in the true sense, is a priority of a personal development school, in which educational activity becomes the leading function. Such an educational institution provides the student with opportunities to develop the ability to search for meaning, creativity, reflection, volitional regulation, independence, responsibility, etc.

The main goal of a school that develops personality is to facilitate the student’s acquisition of moral experience and the formation of vital social and professional self-determination. Pedagogical support, assistance in the field of self-organization, and personal self-affirmation are especially important. The humanistic paradigm of this system is, in our opinion, that a person, as a bearer of natural values, is given the opportunity for self-realization: the school provides the individual with educational services, and the individual chooses their own educational trajectory.

An individual approach to learning helps to comprehensively study students, create an idea of the character of each of them, their interests and abilities, the influence of their family and immediate environment on them, and get the opportunity to explain the behavior and attitude toward learning in general. In didactics, there are no ready-made recipes for all occasions to implement this principle because the very problem of an individual approach to learning is of a creative nature.

Differentiated learning in teacher-student relationships

When introducing differentiated learning, it is necessary:

Study the individual and typological characteristics of students and groups.

Analyze educational material and highlight possible difficulties that different groups of students will encounter.

Draw up a technological map, including questions for different groups and individual students.

“Program” the education of different groups of students (ideally, each student).

Organize the educational process so that the student can choose its content, type, and form when completing tasks and solving problems.

Organize prompt feedback and create an atmosphere in the lesson (relationship between teacher and student) that liberates students.

Contribute to the formation of motivation for academic success.

Actively stimulate the student to educational activities for self-education, self-development, and self-expression in the course of mastering knowledge.

Identify and evaluate methods of educational activities.

Ensure control and evaluation of not only the result but also the learning process.

Four-level model of differentiated learning in the “teacher-student” system

Manipulative level of communication. The teacher uses the child as a means to achieve their own goals. The student is an object, accepts instructions, recommendations, and commands unquestioningly, and does not think about implementation. The child is uninitiative and appropriates someone else’s point of view in a ready-made form. In this case, there is no possibility for the development of a competitive, mobile personality capable of solving creative problems since the student is perceived not just as an object but as an unquestioning performer. Unfortunately, sometimes we are forced to observe total control, where the child is a means; often, manipulative teachers deliberately manipulate, which leads to distortions in personality development. "Reflective game." The student is perceived as an object, as a means to achieve pedagogical goals. The teacher understands that the student is of little use since the student expects external influences. The teacher takes on everything: initiative, responsibility, etc. — in the process of interaction, the teacher highlights what is important for the student, what meets their interests and values, and leads to the students accepting their point of view. "Business relationship." The teacher understands that a lesson is not a one-way process of transferring information from subject to object but a process of joint activity in which all participants in the process are in an equally valuable, equally necessary, equally active position. During the lesson, the student is perceived as an equal partner, which results in joint analysis and co-authorship. There are no winners or losers here. A child is an irreplaceable asset in this area of work. The result of joint activity is formed and appears in the lesson. Students are fully involved in the overall product—the lesson. This perception of the student puts them in the position of a teacher. "Spiritual communication." This level includes all the features of the previous one, but if at the third level the student and the teacher are business partners who understand that the result depends on the contribution of each of them, then in the future the experience of developments moves evolutionarily to the level of spiritual unity.