The Best Olympic Athletes in Table Tennis

Table tennis has been an astonishing game that has been famously played for a long time. It is the most flexible game that has individuals playing it to such an extent! It has gained immense popularity and has a great many dynamic players across the world!

Indian table tennis has previously done great things. The country has also produced some good talent over time, but its progress is sluggish.

India is fortunate to be regarded with these Table Tennis sportsmen who never disregard to stun us with their astounding capacities. Since its starting point, India has also been conveying different great table tennis sportsmen. The Olympic Games in Tokyo saw Indian table tennis reach a new level thanks to players such as Batra and Sharath.

Here are the best Olympic competitors in Table Tennis from India:

1. Manika Batra

Manika Batra is an Indian table tennis player who was born on 15 June 1995 in Delhi, India. She summons from Naraina Vihar in Delhi and began playing table tennis late throughout everyday life. In 2011, Batra won the silver honor in the under-21 request for the Chile Open.

She represented India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow. She finished as a quarterfinalist, and in addition to the 2014 Asian Games. Manika qualified for the ladies' singles event of the 2016 Summer Olympics. This was by charming the South Asia group of the capability competitions in April 2016. However, her appearance at the 2016 Olympics was transient, as she lost to Katarzyna Franc-Grzybowska of Poland in the primary round of the ladies' single event.

2. Achanta Sharath Kamal

The Indian paddler who is most skilled is a man with a mission. At the third spectator spot at Riocentro from August 6-17, the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympian carried the squad on his shoulders.

The Arjuna awardee is the first Indian to win a singles title on the ITTF Pro Tour.

An Ideal knee injury in 2015 conceded his Olympic capacity till April this year. Regardless, the 33-year-old table tennis star booked his spot in the best-displaying event in the world. It was ensuing to winning a gold in the men's singles last of Stage 2 event at the Asian Olympic contest.

3. Mouma Das

Mouma Das was born on 24th February 1984 in West Bengal. She started playing table tennis for an evident reason in the year 1993. At this point, Mouma Das is the No. 2 player in India.

A senior-level table tennis player, she had made a stamp for herself in the lesser levels too. Probably the best achievement of Mouma was the bronze honor she achieved in the 2001 Commonwealth Games.

Mouma Das likewise partook in the Women's Doubles National Championship twice. Mouma Das became a National hero multiple times at the sub-junior level, National boss, and National hero in Cadet.

4. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is among the most recent names in the Indian table tennis circuit to have an effect. Alongside Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has been one to keep an eye out for each time a global table tennis contest carries out.

An Arjuna awardee, G Sathiyan is likewise customary in various associations in Europe and Asia.

G Sathiyan made his Olympics debut at Tokyo 2020, where he was on course for a lady triumph before ultimately falling in seven games to Hong Kong's Lam Siu Hang in the subsequent round.

5. Manav Thakkar

Hailing from Rajkot, Manav Thakkar rose to acclaim in 2020 when he turned into the primary Indian to guarantee the best position on the planet positioning in the under-21 class.

Brought into the world in a specialist's family, the two of his folks are clinical professionals, Manav Thakkar took up table tennis and different games just to remain fit.

However, with time, the Indian youth was brought into the game and with reliable exhibitions at the homegrown level, before long wound up among the public group hopefuls.

At the public camps, it was the previous Indian mentor Massimo Constantini's criticism that assisted the youthful Indian with filling in certainty.

It did some incredible things for Manav Thakkar as he made the Indian group for the 2018 Asian Games and got back with a group bronze decoration from Jakarta.

Conclusion

Other notable Indian paddlers include Kamlesh Mehta, who was the highest-ranked Indian player in the 1980s, Olympians Neha Aggarwal and Ankita Das, and Commonwealth Games medalists Anthony Amalraj and Harmeet Desai.

The aforementioned players have been a source of pride for India and have performed admirably for the country. They have always attempted to present the nation with a proud moment. It will be very easy to remember the names of some forgotten national table tennis players with the help of this article.