The Best Noise Reduction Editors in 2023

Details

Do you often encounter defects in the form of grain and noise in your finished photos? Don't immediately discard such pictures, because in most cases the problem is quickly solved with the help of a suitable photo editor. For example, Luminar Neo will help you with any kind of photo processing and bring your pictures to perfection.

In this article, we will tell you how to remove noise in photos in different ways: with the help of software for PC, online, or through apps for mobile devices.

https://unsplash.com/photos/XveTTNSrhnQ

Photoshop

A professional graphics editor used by photographers, designers, architects, and artists. This one of the best photo editors for PC has great functionality, but it will not be easy for a beginner to understand it. For the correct work of the software, you need a computer with a powerful processor. Here is the algorithm of actions to reduce the graining and noise in Photoshop:

Download the program and install it. Open the photo for processing.

Find the Filters tab in the horizontal menu. Select the one in the list that is responsible for the noise.

Adjust the degree of noise reduction and save the result.

This is the easiest way, but there are other methods in Photoshop to get rid of graininess. For example, you can smooth out unwanted pixelation with the Camera RAW plugin.

Lightroom

Lightroom is one of the best photo editor programs for thoughtful processing and convenient photo storage. Its advantage is that pictures can be processed in batches. This is especially useful when you have a whole series of images taken in low-light conditions. You can smooth out noise in Lightroom this way:

Download the app and install it on your PC or laptop.

Open the photo you want. You can import it into the program using the appropriate button if you haven't set up the catalog system yet.

In the right horizontal menu, find the Develop tab. Next, you need to go to the Detail option.

Reduce graininess and noise with the Noise Reduction sliders. You should start with Luminance.

Done, just a few simple steps and you have achieved a great result.

AI Image Denoiser

An effective noise reduction tool based on the principles of artificial intelligence. The developers tell us that they train a specially created neural network SRCNN with the help of a huge number of high-quality photos. The service works simply and very quickly.

The following steps are required to improve a photo:

Open the Al Image Denoiser website in your browser.

Drag and drop the photo into the work box, or click the center button and select images to process.

Download the enhanced photo.

It should be noted that this is an online service, so you don't need to download anything.

Image Noise Remover & Enhancer

A simple application to remove noise and enhance the picture. Great for those who often take photos in low light conditions, resulting in noisy and grainy images. The advantage is that both color and monochrome artifacts are removed. Here's how to use Image Noise Remover:

Open the installed application and select the photo to be processed. You will first need to allow the software access to the photo material on your device.

Place a marker identifying the noise level - high, medium, or low. The app will smooth out the graininess.

Next, you can improve the frame by adjusting the exposure.

This one of the best photo editor software is available for free for Android smartphones.

Snapseed

A full-featured and easy-to-use photo editor from Google. The application does not take up much space on your phone, but it does a great job with image processing. Users have access to selective correction brushes, a huge set of filters, cropping, adjusting colors, and much more. The software also works with images in RAW format. To remove graininess in Snapseed on your Android or iPhone, proceed as follows:

Download the app and install it on your mobile device.

Open the photo for correction by selecting it in the gallery of your smartphone.

In the bottom horizontal menu, select "Tools" and find "Sharpness" in the list that appears.

Shift the "Structure" slider to the left. If you want to remove noise on a small fragment, you can use the "Blur" filter.

For a free application, Snapseed has really good functionality and allows high-quality editing of the photo.

How to Prevent Noise

Here are a few tips to avoid grain and noise in photos:

Get quality photography equipment. Sometimes the problem is not in the settings or light but in the camera matrix itself. Cheap camera models don't come with large sensors, so noise is possible and even probable.

Be careful with slow shutter speeds. If you set the shutter speed too slow, graininess will automatically appear in the photo.

Keep an eye on the settings and the ISO value. This is especially true if the level of light falls. You may want to use a higher ISO to avoid getting too much darkness in your pictures. But a high ISO sensitivity may result in graininess.

Take a break when you take a picture. If the camera is constantly on, the sensor gets very hot, which results in the noise in the pictures.

https://unsplash.com/photos/eBRTYyjwpRY

Removing noise from a photo is not as difficult as it may seem at first glance. For example, Luminar Neo can do it in a few steps. However, blurring and sharpening are not always a solution, because a photo that is too grainy can't be made clear and contrasty. That's why it's worth paying attention to the equipment and lighting conditions while you're still thinking about taking the picture.