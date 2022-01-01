The $46M for Climate Resilience in Tribal Communities: How Will It Help Housing?

Indigenous tribes across the US are about to benefit from a historic bipartisan infrastructure law that includes a $46 million fund for tribal infrastructure, including bridges, roads, housing, and the concept of relocation.

The fund aims to support indigenous communities by building stronger homes that can withstand the severe weather changes and more homes for communities to relocate to when avoiding rising sea levels. It is bound to not only shake up the Indigenous communities across the US but also affect the housing market as a whole.

So, what are the details of this fund? Why is it necessary now? And how can you make sure you get a better deal on relocation? We explore in this guide Biden’s $46 million funds to tribal communities.

What’s happening?

President Joe Biden has announced a $46 million fund as part of a historic five-year investment plan created to improve climate resistance and adaptation of tribal territories.

The aim is to aid indigenous communities particularly affected by rising sea levels and storm surges as climate change continues to damage the planet.

America’s first Indigenous cabinet secretary, the Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, expressed in a statement that Indigenous people are facing a particular fight when it comes to climate change. These more severe weather situations and the degeneration of the environment pose “existential threats” to tribal infrastructure, economies, and livelihoods.

Some Indigenous communities have already had to relocate due to the changes in the environment, like rising sea levels and storm hot spots. The $46-million fund will be used across the US to replace aging infrastructure, boost community resilience, and provide support for community-driven relocation and adaptation.

When Indigenous culture is linked so closely to the environment and nature, it makes sense that the community is harshly affected by climate change, but even more so, melting glaciers and thawing permafrost are degrading the integrity of critical infrastructures like housing, bridges, and roads.

Will it help?

It might seem a little like putting a band-aid on a gunshot wound, but it’s better than completely ignoring the situation. The Indigenous tribes across the US will greatly advantage from the $46 million funds offered by Biden’s administration, as it is dispersed amongst the communities to either relocate or improve the infrastructure of Indigenous people.

However, it doesn’t address the underlying problem of climate change, which continues to ravage the planet. You can debate what causes of climate change are the highest priority to deal with it but patching over the effects of it isn’t going to work for too much longer.