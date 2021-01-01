Stevia Sweeteners: Everything You Need to Know About Them

What are Stevia Sweeteners?

Sugar substitutes such as Stevia sweeteners have no calories. Thus they can be used to reduce sugar consumption while still delivering enjoyment from the flavour of sweet food. Sugar alternatives, high-intensity sweeteners, non-nutritive sweeteners, or low-calorie sweeteners are all terms used to describe this group of sweeteners.

Stevia sweeteners, like other calorie-free sweeteners, are extremely sweet in flavour and texture. Only tiny quantities of stevia sweeteners are required to equal the sweetness of sugar. Stevia sweeteners range in sweetness from 200-350 times that of sugar. For example, diet soda, light or low-sugar juices, and flavoured waters can be sweetened using stevia.

Stevia sweeteners can be utilised in bakery products due to their stability at high temperatures. It's possible, though, that the final result of a recipe using stevia sweeteners instead of sugar would be slightly different as sugar serves numerous functions in recipes, including volume and texture.

Where Do Stevia Sweeteners Come From?

Stevia sweeteners are made from the leaves of the South American herb Stevia rebaudiana (Bertoni). For centuries and centuries, stevia has been used as a food and medicine, and its leaves and crude extracts have long been offered as nutritional supplements. To make stevia sweeteners, steviol glycosides are extracted from the leaves of the stevia plant, then purified to eliminate some of the bitter properties.

Each of the Steviol glycosides shares the same fundamental backbone, which is termed steviol. The most common of these compounds is rebaudioside A. In addition to bioconversion and fermentation, rebaudiosides such as reb M can be generated on a larger scale.

After Consumption What Happens to Stevia Sweeteners?

Due to the fact that steviol glycosides are not absorbed in the upper digestive system, they do not contribute to calorie intake or blood sugar levels. Gut bacteria break glucose molecules off as they reach the colon and utilise them as a source of energy. Through the portal vein, the steviol backbone is absorbed and processed by the liver before being eliminated in the urine.

Side Effects of Stevia Sweeteners



According to studies, there are no potential stevia side effects that you need to worry about. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizes pure steviol glycosides as generally safe (GRAS), while whole leaf stevia does not. It is possible to grow stevia plants at home, and the leaves may be utilised in a number of applications.

In the past, stevia was considered to be harmful to kidney health. As a result of subsequent research on rats, it appears that stevia leaves taken as a supplement could have properties that preserve kidneys and minimize diabetes.

According to current research, pregnant women can safely take the appropriate quantity of sugar replacement or less. A small percentage of stevia products include sugar alcohol as well. Erythritol presents the lowest chance of causing symptoms in people who are sensitive to sugar alcohol. In balance and with high-purity stevia, there are no adverse effects.

Is It Safe To Consume Stevia Sweeteners?

Yes, they are! The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classifies high-purity steviol glycosides as generally recognised as safe (GRAS). GRAS requires expert consensus that an ingredient is safe for its intended use. As of 2008, the FDA had issued its first GRAS determination for rebaudioside A, purified from Stevia rebaudiana (Bertoni). According to the FDA, neither whole stevia leaves nor crude stevia leaf extracts are approved as food additives because there is not enough toxicological information available. Nevertheless, the FDA does not regulate the use of stevia leaves and crude stevia leaf extracts in dietary supplements. In addition, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) have concluded that high-purity steviol glycosides are safe to consume within the acceptable daily intake (ADI) level.4,5,6. The safety of stevia sweeteners has also been verified by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare; Food Standards Australia and Canada's Food Inspection Agency. In more than 60 countries, stevia sweeteners are presently allowed for use based on the conclusions of these international agencies. In recognition of the fact that all steviol glycosides undergo the same metabolic pathway and end up as steviol, the JECFA has established a group ADI of four milligrammes per kilogramme of body weight (kg) per day of steviol equivalents. This is comparable to 12 mg of rebaudioside A and 10 mg of stevioside per kilogramme of body weight per day. JECFA developed an acceptable daily intake (ADI) for specific steviol glycosides isolated from the leaves of Stevia rebaudiana, which the FDA refers to as such.

Can Children Consume Stevia Sweeteners?

Child-safe? Yes, this stuff is child-safe! The metabolism of stevia in healthy children and adults is the same. Accordingly, the FDA and JECFA have determined that children can safely eat high-purity stevia sweeteners within the ADI.

Stevia sweeteners can be used to enhance foods and beverages for children without adding calories or added sugars. Due to recent efforts to reduce sugar intake, the number of food and beverage items that include low-calorie sweeteners has increased. In addition, stevia sweeteners are not cariogenic; therefore they do not raise the risk of tooth decay.

The Use Of Stevia Sweeteners

Stevia sweeteners are most commonly found in table sugar and low-calorie beverages in the United States as sugar substitutes. Stevia leaf extracts have been available as dietary supplements in the United States since the mid-1990s; many of these supplements contain both sweet and unsweet components. Stevia sweeteners contain naturally occurring sweet components. Natural foods and beverages could also benefit consumers who prefer them.

Stevia is presently a component in more than 5,000 food and beverage items across the world. Many products in Asia and South America include sweeteners derived from the stevia plant.

Conclusion

Supporting one's well-being requires adopting a healthy, active lifestyle adapted to specific objectives and priorities. For example, low-calorie sweeteners such as stevia sweeteners can be used to reduce added sugar consumption and calories, two essential factors in preserving health and lowering the risk of lifestyle-related illnesses.