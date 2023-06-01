SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za Votes FatBet Casino as Best New Casino of 2023

Johannesburg, South Africa (Press Release) The leading expert on top online casino brands in South Africa, South AfricanCasinso.co.za, has crowned FatBet Casino as the best new casino of 2022. It is no mean feat to receive such a prestigious award, considering how cut-throat the South African online casino industry can be, and especially considering how many great new sites made an appearance last year.

But it was a no-brainer for SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za, known as the top comparison site for players seeking the best online casino brands in the local market. Its highly experienced team of experts unanimously placed FatBet Casino at the top of its list of Best New Casinos in 2023 for a host of reasons.

One of the main reasons is that FatBet Casino seemed to understand from the get-go, exactly what online casino players were looking for in their gaming experience and environment. The site partnered with ten of the best vendors in the business, such as BetSoft and Rival, to build a games lobby with over 400 top-tiered titled. The games, divided according to category, as well as vendor, cover all preferences and wagering limits. FatBet Casino offers online slots, progressive jackpots, table games, specialty games, live dealer games and many more.

FatBet Casino offers a massively generous R25,000 deposit match welcome package over three deposits + R500 free no deposit bonus once you register exclusive bonus using coupon code : FATB500, which is exactly the type of bonus needed to introduce players to the FatBet platform. There is also a great VIP program to keep players coming back for more and build on their gaming sessions.

Says Michelle from SouthAfricanCasinos: “Our expert team spent many, many hours checking out all the new online casinos throughout 2022, according to lots of different parameters. We looked at things like bonuses, games, payment methods, tournaments, withdrawal speed and customer support. Very quickly, it became clear that FatBet Casino is one notch above the rest. We have no doubt that South African players will be thrilled to discover this site, and to keep playing here as it grows to become the best ZAR online casino.”

