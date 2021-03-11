Some of the Most Amazing Casinos Owned by Native Americans

If you ever wanted to experience the Native American culture, we invite you to discover some of the greatest resorts which integrate it, thanks to their founders. You can find such places in multiple areas of America, including Minnesota, Idaho, Florida, North Carolina and many others, mostly in the Southwest. Therefore, if you thought about planning a new exciting trip, or you are just curious about the success of these Native American-owned lodging, we have just the right article for you.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, this property can be found in Hollywood. For a general idea, this resort is AAA Four-Diamond rated and has a Florida Green Lodging Certification. Of course, this comes with a reason. One of them is that the resort hosts the sixth largest casino in the world. This being said, here you can find nearly 200 table games, 3.100 of the most popular slot machines and a recently added 45-table Poker Room. The overall atmosphere is relaxed, but also stimulating, thanks to the intelligent floor layout and colorful, contemporary design. Other reasons for the success of this property are the 63 luxurious suites which offer panoramic views, the multiple restaurants and boutiques and a European-style spa. On top of it all, the Hard Rock Live arena which hosts 5.500 seats showcases top musical performers.

The Talking Stick Resort

You can find it in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian community, in Scottsdale, AZ. It includes a variety of services, like a full-service gaming floor where you can choose from 800 slots, more than 50 table games and almost daily poker tournaments. Also, they host the Arizona State Poker Championship in the Arena Poker Room. Alongside these experiences, you can also benefit from different spa treatments, which are done by using Pima cotton, sweet mesquite, honey, or fig. The five restaurants will definitely meet your standards, so you do not need to worry about the food not matching your taste. All these different services are brought together by the tribal design room decor, turning the resort into a true Native American experience.

Found in Cherokee, NC, this resort features a 21-story hotel with many spacious rooms and great mountain views. Still, this is not the most exciting part. There is also a hi-tech casino, which includes video and traditional poker, video gaming, ”Le Fu Men”, which offers the experience of Asian gaming, and traditional table games like Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, and many more. Even though it is a casino which focuses on technology, you will meet the friendliest dealers, always happy to deal out some fun. Also, what's best after a good gaming session? Some relaxation! This can be met through both an indoor and outdoor pool, each with their own bar. On the other hand, if you feel like training your muscles, the fitness room is available 24/7. For your inner gourmand, the Chefs Stage Buffet serves international cuisine, including all the types of food you could think of: soups, salads, desserts and many more.

Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, this resort is located in Onamia, MN. The casino is simply a gamer's paradise, hosting everything from slots to pull tabs, and Blackjack to bingo. Also, the 494-room hotel adds to the charm, being the proud receiver of a 2014 tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence, while the entertainment of the guests is completed by several musical performances. Everything is brought together by the rich-earth tones decor, enhancing the Native-American experience.

The story of this resort begins in 1993, when the Coeur d’Alene Tribe decided to open a bingo parlor in Worley, Idaho. In the present, we look at 300 luxury rooms and an impressive casino. It is sure to entertain you for hours with its 1200 gaming machines, not to mention the Circling Raven Golf Club, which proves to be a real challenge for golfers of all kinds. After all these exciting activities are done, you can freely relax in the Ssakwa’q’n Spa, which offers several body treatments that incorporate mud, volcanic pumice, clay, and other natural ingredients. Also, it would not be a complete resort without spacious rooms and ten amazing restaurants.

All these locations sound wonderful, but also highly encourage you to see for yourself. Many of these locations, besides being great tourist attractions, also represent important resources for their communities, hence why everybody has something to win. What a great way to offer support to the Native-American community!