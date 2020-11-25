Six Tips for Choosing the Best Merchant Account Agent Program

- Details
Start your career the right way as an agent working with a leading discount merchant account service provider. Whether you’re unhappy with your current merchant service sales position or wish to enter the field for the first time, use these six tips to partner with a leading company and get more out of your career as a successful merchant account agent.
1. Look for Flexible Scheduling
One of the greatest advantages of a career in merchant services is a flexible schedule. Don’t work with a company that forces a strict operating schedule on you, but work when and how you want. Set your own sales goals, manage your own schedule and enjoy the freedom that comes from spending your time how you want. Plan a schedule around your peak productive times and take vacations when you want, not when a manager tells you that you can.
2. Avoid Income Caps
Most merchant account agents receive upfront bonuses based on sales numbers. There are, however, some companies that place maximum bonuses on their agents. There’s nothing worse than signing on a record number of clients only to find out you only received partial payment for all your hard work. Choose a team that doesn’t offer any income caps on your success to set your own salary goals.
3. Ask About Training Opportunities
Don’t let failed sales calls get to you. There are always hurdles to overcome in the world of sales, so partner with a company that understands the challenges of credit card processing careers. One-on-one training opportunities are critical to growing your skills and improving your success rate.
4. Review Hardware and Software Options
It’s difficult to improve your success rate with subpar products. Don’t waste your time trying to sell products that aren’t helpful, but proudly sell cutting-edge hardware and software to local businesses. Modern POS systems offer dramatic improvements over outdated systems. It’s easy to learn the advantages of these software and hardware options and easy to get excited about helping out business owners.
5. Discuss Residual Income Benefits
Residual income comes from successfully managing a client and encouraging them to continue to work with your company. As the primary contact for all their hardware and software questions, you deserve additional payment. Be sure you receive residual income from successful monthly renewals on payment processing services.
6. Find Out When You Can Start
Don’t wait for months to achieve your first sale. Find out how quickly you can start and what you can do to accelerate your training program. Simple, effective training gets you contacting clients quickly and earning the salary you deserve. Be wary of programs that require lengthy or costly training before you get to start earning.
Improve Your Work Situation as a Merchant Account Agent
Launch a new career with a leading merchant account service provider to enjoy a flexible schedule, unlimited income potential and quality training. Review the latest features of the Clover Mini POS and Clover software to spread the word and make a sale. Use these six tips to find a quality account service to partner with and grow your own business.
Support Independent Indigenous Journalism
Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.
Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.