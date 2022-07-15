Rising Trend of Bitcoin Trading in Arizona

Bitcoin trading is on the rise in Arizona. According to a report from the Arizona Daily Star, the number of people trading Bitcoin in the state has doubled in the past year. You need to do proper research to become a Bitcoin Smarter.

There are now more than 2,000 active traders in Arizona, up from just over 1,000 in 2017. The majority of those traders are based in the Phoenix area.

The surge in Bitcoin trading activity comes as the price of Bitcoin has reached new highs in recent months. After hitting a low of around $600 in early 2017, Bitcoin has soared to a current price of over $11,000.

The rising price of Bitcoin has led to an increase in interest from both individual investors and financial institutions. The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has launched Bitcoin futures trading, and the Nasdaq is planning to launch its own Bitcoin futures products in 2018.

The Arizona Daily Star report notes that the increase in Bitcoin trading activity has also led to the development of new businesses in the state. For example, a company called BitPay has opened an office in Phoenix to help businesses accept Bitcoin payments.

With the price of Bitcoin rising and more people taking interest in trading it, it seems likely that the trend of increased Bitcoin trading activity in Arizona will continue.

