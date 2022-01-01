RBT Review: Simple, Streamlined Stock Trading and Investing

People love the possibilities that come with online trading- and the exciting opportunities it opens up. The industry is changing, and more investment options are now accessible than ever before- regardless of a person’s background or previous experience.

Digital trading platforms and online brokers make it all possible- but it has to be the right fit. Anyone searching for that perfect match could benefit from reading this review of the RBT platform.

RBT is a well-known and respected online trading platform- and a strong contender for one of the best beginner-friendly broker services out there. The following overview sums up the basic information everyone should have and takes a closer look at a few of the standout features and functions.

An Overview of the Must-Knows

Investment Choices: What Markets can RBT Users Access?

Stocks and bonds

FOREX

Cryptocurrency

CFDs

Commodities

Indices

RBT is a general trading platform and has no shortage of investment options. The flexibility this allows is a major bonus- especially for people who don’t have a particular niche in mind. Stock trading is the most popular option and is what the platform is best known for.

Deposits: What Payment Methods and Currencies are Accepted?

Bank cards (Visa or Mastercard- debit or credit)

Bank transfers

Digital wallet transfers

Flexible payment options make it easier for people to fund accounts quickly and securely. Bank cards are the most popular choice as they are free, fast, and simple. Digital wallets are there to support crypto fans, and bank transfers are ideal for secure larger payments.

USD

Euro

GPB

Japanese Yen

Several cryptocurrencies

RBT supports many currencies. International payments are possible, but there may be a small commission payable on exchanges.

Fees: What Costs are Involved?

Monthly subscription fee (three possible options)

Withdrawals 3%

Commissions 1-2%

Users should subscribe to a monthly account structure to get the best out of the RBT platform. There is a free option, but access is very limited, and the other charges are higher. The monthly fees are great value for money and offer several options.

Withdrawals carry a three percent charge- except for top-tier subscription holders. Commissions on exchanges vary from account to account and transaction to transaction. RBT is always upfront about costs and never tried to hide something.

Accessibility: How to Access the RBT Platforms

Online web trader

Desktop platform

Mobile app

PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones

RBT works best through the desktop platform but is accessible in other ways too. The online web trader is great for people who are not always on the same PC, and the mobile app is perfect for easy access on the move.

Some features on the mobile version are still developing, but it is a helpful alternative for sitting at the desk.

Users can only access their accounts on one device at a time and must always have a stable internet connection for the platform to work consistently.

Withdrawals: How Can Users Withdraw Funds?

Bank transfer

Digital wallet

It is easy to withdraw funds from a RBT account in a selection of currencies and cryptocurrencies. Bank transfers and e-wallets are equally secure and convenient ways to manage fund movements, and the money should clear within 24 hours maximum.

Service: What Support does RBT Provide?

24/7 chat and email service

Tutorials and demonstrations for all core platform features and tools

Personal account managers connected from setup

Access to professional brokers for trading assistance

Option to join interactive training courses

RBT has excellent customer service and user support. Everyone can feel confident using the platform, thanks to the range of expert assistance just a click away.

The email service agents are friendly, helpful, quick to respond, and always have knowledgeable answers. Account managers are more of a request-based service- but they assist with the initial account setup and guide users when needed.

Lastly, the varied learning materials and training options are a massive support for less experienced users or anyone who wants to boost their skills. Across the board, RBT knows how to provide great service.

The Bottom Line

It is easy to see what makes this a great option. RBT ticks all the boxes, so why not give it a go? Find out how to get started through the official RBT website.