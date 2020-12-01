Branded Voices

Questions to Ask Before Selecting the Employee Time Tracking Software

An employee time tracking software is a system that keeps track of the working and activity of the employees and reduces the workload of the admin. While there are many options in the market, it is essential to do proper research before choosing this solution for your company. You should ask the following questions to narrow down your options and make the right decision.

What’s Your Budget?

The selection criteria of a time tracking software will depend on how much you are willing to spend. While spending on good software will add to the company's technology resources, you should also consider the returns that it provides according to the price. You can spend quite a big load on the software, but consider all the factors that will make it a long-term investment for your company.

You can spend on a monthly basis, keeping a calculative profit margin beforehand, or pay a lump-sum amount, depending on your nature of work. It’s always better to explore through the various prices and plans and any updates if required, before spending on one.

Does It Fit Your Business Requirements?

The answer to the question relies on your basic needs and expectations from the software. The software should be able to build harmonious compatibility with the company's work-related requirements.

Some of the key points to focus on are login/logout time, working hours, overtime, active/idle hours (no computer activity detected), activity on the social media, internet or other applications, etc. The activity-related track records you are willing to keep through your software should accordingly go with the business culture.

Is it Easy to Use?

You should definitely explore the difficulty level while using employee time tracking software. Using the software should absolutely be a no-brainer, or why else would you need it? It should be easy to learn and understand. Look for simple and intuitive functionality. If extensive training is required for operating or you have to dig deep for information, the day to day work flow might get exhaustive and confusing.

If the software is not user-friendly or complicated, it may disrupt the workflow, cause errors in time reports, and harm the company's productivity.

Is Your Data Secured?

Data privacy of the company's business and the employees as well is an important question to ask yourself before choosing your software. You should have deep know-how of the storage location of the data, who can access it (employees or bosses), employee data privacy, etc.

Beware of the underhand tactics, like candid screenshots and hidden system scripts that invade your privacy. To be true, employee privacy should not be personally invasive and should be protected.

Is it Compatible with The Company’s Devices?

The software should be compatible with the company's and the employee's devices. The platform that the company is widely using (apple or chrome) should be an essential factor of consideration.

What are the Ratings?

Every time tracking software is rated by companies and employees on the internet. For this, do elaborate research on independent review sites and find out the genuine ratings by the users and how it worked for them.

These ratings are based on the performance of the software and how it has affected their working culture. The improvisation or updating that the software needs is very helpful. Use the real-time insights and compare with the ratings of the other software options as well before you make your decision.

What Benefits Will It Provide?

If you are still contemplating over the time tracking software, consider the following benefits that it will provide to your business:

It allows an accurate estimate of the working hours.

A higher accuracy allows you to make smart business decisions like task delegation and improve efficiency.

It reports the time spent on computer activities.

You can discover the nuances that negatively affect the workflow and can work on them.

It allows you to record employees’ attendance, logins/logouts, and breaks.

It is very helpful for HR as it is an easy and reliable way for billing, payroll management, and evaluating over time.

It can track the working hours of the employees that choose to work from home.

It is an effective tool to increase the productivity of your business.

Some software systems also provide an automated workflow optimization to comply with FLCA and DCCA regulations.

Thorough research will ensure a sound decision. So, before deciding on your employee time tracking software, make sure you ask yourself the above questions and make the correct decision for your business.