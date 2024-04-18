Pros and Cons of Living in Glen Ellyn, IL

Pros of Living in Glen Ellyn, IL

Safety and Well-Being

Glen Ellyn, Illinois, stands out for its remarkable safety and well-being, underlined by crime statistics and the array of public safety services it offers to its residents.

The village has been awarded an A+ overall crime grade, placing it in the 93rd percentile for safety; this means that Glen Ellyn is safer than 93% of cities in the United States.

Such high safety ratings are reflected in the low rates of violent and property crimes, with residents facing a 1 in 2026 chance of becoming a victim of violent crime, and a 1 in 579 chance for property crime.

This exceptional safety record makes Glen Ellyn one of the safest places to live in America for its size.

Complementing its low crime rates, Glen Ellyn offers a comprehensive suite of public safety services aimed at further ensuring the well-being of its community.

These services include child safety seat inspections, an emergency contact database, and free security checks for residential buildings and houses of worship.

The Glen Ellyn Police Department partners with the MedicAlert Foundation to protect residents with dementia and autism who are at risk of wandering, and it also facilitates an internet purchase safe zone to secure transactions initiated online.

Such initiatives not only bolster the safety of Glen Ellyn's residents but also highlight the community's proactive approach to addressing a wide range of safety and well-being concerns.

Education and Schools

In Glen Ellyn, IL, education is a top priority with a strong emphasis on community involvement and student achievement.

Glen Ellyn School District 41 serves approximately 3,600 PreK-8 students from the surrounding areas, including Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, Lombard, and Wheaton.

The district is renowned for its high academic achievements and a solid community feel, demonstrating a committed approach to education that prioritizes both academic excellence and a nurturing environment.

Community Consolidated School District 89 (CCSD 89), another key educational institution in the area, caters to nearly 2,300 preschool through middle school students from Glen Ellyn, Lombard, and Wheaton.

CCSD 89's mission is to empower all learners to recognize and optimize their full potential, which is evident through their various student and family engagement initiatives.

These initiatives include inviting families to school events, offering services like the "Day of Service" for community involvement, and focusing on curriculum and instruction to enhance educational outcomes.

Moreover, the district encourages feedback through the state’s 5Essentials survey to assess and improve the learning climate and conditions, reflecting a proactive stance towards educational excellence and community participation.

Local Economy and Employment

Glen Ellyn, IL, showcases a vibrant local economy and employment landscape that supports its community with diverse job opportunities and a commendable quality of life.

Despite a slight job market decrease of -0.2% over the last year, future job growth is anticipated at 27.7% over the next decade. This rate, while slightly lower than the national average, reflects a stable economic environment conducive to long-term career prospects.

The village's commitment to providing a supportive atmosphere for businesses and workers alike is evident in its comprehensive public amenities and services, including parks, shopping centers, and recreational facilities.

The local economy benefits significantly from these investments, making Glen Ellyn a desirable place for professionals and families.

Moreover, Glen Ellyn's economic indicators, such as an unemployment rate of 5.0%—lower than the national average—and a median household income significantly higher than the U.S. average, underline the economic well-being of its residents.

The presence of leading employers and a strong emphasis on education and professional services sectors contribute to a dynamic job market.

The village's economic policies and infrastructure support a diverse range of industries, from retail trade to health care and social assistance, ensuring a broad spectrum of employment opportunities for its workforce.

This economic diversity not only fosters job creation but also enhances the community's resilience against economic downturns, solidifying Glen Ellyn's status as a thriving suburban village with promising economic and employment prospects.

Cultural and Recreational Activities

Glen Ellyn, IL, is a vibrant community rich in cultural and recreational activities that cater to a diverse range of interests and age groups.

The village is home to several significant cultural landmarks and facilities, including the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at the College of DuPage. Since its inception in 1981 and subsequent $35 million renovation, the MAC has become a cornerstone for the arts in DuPage County, offering an average of 2.5 scheduled events per day.

This includes over 200 performances of plays, concerts, lectures, and art exhibits annually. The center's comprehensive renovation has expanded its offerings to include more family-oriented programming, free outdoor concerts, and pop music, positioning it as the cultural center for the greater DuPage County area.

In addition to the MAC, Glen Ellyn boasts a variety of parks and recreational facilities that enrich the community's quality of life.

The Glen Ellyn Park District plays a crucial role in this, offering a wide array of programs and events throughout the year.

From the historical Stacy’s Tavern Museum and the nature-centric Willowbrook Wildlife Center to the recreational delights of Maryknoll Park, which features mini golf, a splash park, and a disc golf course, there's something for everyone.

The park district organizes numerous community events, including blood and food drives, drop-in programs, and preschool open houses, fostering a strong sense of community engagement and belonging.

This harmonious blend of quality recreation, facilities, and open spaces exemplifies Glen Ellyn's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents and visitors now and into the future.

Economic Stability

Glen Ellyn, IL, demonstrates a robust approach to fostering economic stability and growth, with a keen focus on supporting local businesses and encouraging new developments.

The village has laid out a comprehensive economic development strategy that not only aims to attract new businesses but also to support the growth and sustainability of existing ones.

With initiatives like Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts and collaborative business support, Glen Ellyn is working towards creating a welcoming environment for business activities.

These efforts are complemented by various incentive programs designed to stimulate desirable economic development, including award programs for downtown retail interior improvements, commercial façade enhancements, fire prevention, and downtown beautification.

Moreover, the College of DuPage's Business Development Center plays a pivotal role in advancing business ownership and stimulating economic growth within Glen Ellyn.

Through programs such as the Illinois Small Business Development Center, Illinois APEX Accelerator, and Illinois International Trade Center, the Center provides invaluable assistance in management, marketing, finance, and operations.

This comprehensive support system not only aids in the formation of new companies but also the expansion and global market readiness of existing businesses, thereby contributing significantly to the local economy's dynamism and resilience.

Cons Of Living in Glen Ellyn, IL

Cost of Living

Glen Ellyn, IL, is characterized by a higher cost of living compared to both the national and state averages, which reflects its desirability and the high quality of life it offers.

The overall cost of living index for Glen Ellyn stands at 108.1, indicating expenses that are 8.1% higher than the national average and 15.4% more than the Illinois average.

The housing market significantly contributes to this, with median home prices reaching $467,600, considerably higher than the national median, demonstrating the area's affluence and demand for real estate.

Despite the high cost of living, Glen Ellyn provides a business-friendly environment with various economic incentives aimed at fostering development and supporting local businesses.

These initiatives include financial aid programs for interior and exterior improvements to enhance commercial viability and attract investment.

Additionally, the village boasts a vibrant economic landscape, further supported by the College of DuPage's Business Development Center, which offers resources for new company formation and growth, thereby contributing to the local economy's dynamism.

Glen Ellyn's economic stability is closely tied to its commitment to maintaining a supportive environment for both existing and potential businesses, making it an attractive place for residents and investors alike.

Weather Considerations

In Glen Ellyn, IL, weather considerations play a significant role in daily life, particularly given the city's varied seasonal conditions.

Current weather reports indicate a temperature of 31°F, with clear skies and very little wind, suggesting a calm and chilly evening ahead.

Forecasts predict a considerable temperature increase to 52°F the following day under partly cloudy skies, maintaining light to moderate winds. This typical fluctuation exemplifies the region's transitional weather patterns as seasons change.

Looking further ahead, the extended forecast for Glen Ellyn presents a mix of conditions, ranging from light rain and overcast skies to clearer, sunnier days.

Temperatures are expected to vary significantly in the coming weeks, with daytime highs peaking in the mid-50s°F and dropping to lows around the mid-20s to 30s°F at night.

This variability is characteristic of Glen Ellyn's climate, which includes a diverse range of weather conditions that residents and visitors must prepare for.

Such forecasts are crucial for planning daily activities, from dressing appropriately to scheduling outdoor events. This constant change underscores the importance of staying informed about the latest weather updates to navigate the local climate effectively.

Limited Nightlife

Glen Ellyn, Illinois, might have a reputation for limited nightlife, but this doesn't mean the village lacks evening activities entirely.

According to the local community's website and downtown alliance, Glen Ellyn hosts a variety of events and venues that come alive after dark, especially during seasonal festivities.

For instance, the village organizes special events such as the Halloween Festival & Parade and the annual Ladies Night Out, which encourage nighttime shopping and socializing.

Additionally, the Holiday Walk & Tree Lighting and Polar Plaza offer residents and visitors alike a chance to enjoy the village's charm during the evening hours.

Moreover, Niche rates Glen Ellyn's nightlife with a B+, indicating that while it may not compete with the vast offerings of a major city, there's still plenty to enjoy for those looking for a quiet, enjoyable night out.

The local dining scene includes award-winning restaurants and cafes that cater to various tastes, complemented by hand-crafted cocktails and breweries.

This suggests that while Glen Ellyn might offer a more subdued nightlife compared to urban environments, it provides a cozy, engaging atmosphere perfect for those who prefer a less hectic evening experience.

Property Taxes

In Glen Ellyn, IL, property taxes are an important aspect of homeownership, reflecting the village's commitment to maintaining and enhancing its services and infrastructure.

The property tax rate in Glen Ellyn, as a part of the total taxes levied, includes various components such as a Village Home Rule Sales Tax of 1.25%, with the overall sales tax rate reaching 8.25%.

This rate integrates the Regional Transportation Authority tax and the State of Illinois tax, amongst others. Locally collected taxes include a Food & Beverage Tax at 1.50% and a Hotel Tax at 6.00%, among other specific fees.

Utility taxes on services like electricity and natural gas are also collected, varying based on usage.

The process of appealing property tax assessments in Glen Ellyn allows property owners to challenge their tax levy if they believe it is incorrect.

This process involves filing a protest with the county where the property is located, adhering to specific procedures and deadlines.

For those looking to reduce their property taxes, consulting with property tax protest firms might be beneficial, as they offer services based on contingent fees, meaning payment is required only if a tax decrease is achieved.

These firms assist by conducting assessments, finding exemptions, and potentially filing legal actions if necessary.

Moreover, Glen Ellyn's real estate taxes support various local governmental functions, including schools, public hospitals, and infrastructure projects, emphasizing the vital role these taxes play in the community's development and well-being.

Moving To Glen Ellyn

Moving to Glen Ellyn, IL, offers a unique blend of suburban charm and urban convenience, making it an attractive destination for families, professionals, and retirees alike.

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of DuPage County, Glen Ellyn presents a community-oriented lifestyle with its high-quality schools, abundant parks, and a vibrant downtown area rich with shopping and dining options.

However, transitioning to this serene village involves more than just selecting the perfect home. The moving process itself plays a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition to your new life in Glen Ellyn.

This involves careful planning, from sorting and packing your belongings to addressing the logistical challenges of transporting them to your new address in Glen Ellyn.

Given the complexities and potential stressors of relocating, enlisting the services of a professional moving company in Glen Ellyn, IL, becomes not just a convenience but a necessity.

A reputable moving company can offer invaluable assistance, ensuring that every aspect of the move is handled efficiently and with the utmost care.

Whether it’s securely packing fragile items, disassembling and reassembling furniture, or providing storage solutions, a local moving company with knowledge of the Glen Ellyn area can provide tailored services to meet your specific needs.

Moreover, by leveraging their expertise and resources, you can avoid common pitfalls and focus on settling into your new home and community.



Therefore, when planning your move to Glen Ellyn, it’s important to consider hiring a reliable moving company in Glen Ellyn, IL to facilitate a hassle-free transition to this charming village.